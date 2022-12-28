ST. CROIX — It was a packed house at The Palms restaurant Wednesday night as residents turned out en masse to see who would be crowned Calypso Monarch, after a long Festival drought in the wake of the 2020 pandemic.
The show, which started just before 8 p.m., was the first full-fledged competition since Emogen “Blackness” Creese was crowned the 2019-20 Calypso Monarch. Creese retained her crown, besting 10 other performers in an hourslong show that ended just before midnight.
She sang “We don’t like we,” in the first round and “Music is music” in the second round. Each calypsonian sang two songs during seven-minute segments.
Hansill “Buntin” Richie won first runner-up and also took top honors for Best Social Commentary. He sang “Wet me dung” and “The fourth branch,” noting that calypsonians were the fourth branch of government.
Temisha “Caribbean” Liburd, a three-peat Calypso Monarch winner, placed second runner-up with songs titled “I live for calypso” and “This is home.”
The others competitors were:
• Jennisha Joseph aka LadyJinger
• Samuel Ferdinand aka Mighty Pat
• Chandy Jeremiah aka Mr. 340
• Di’ Jon Baptiste aka JonDi
• Brian Chase aka Brian Chase
• Orilus Telemaque aka Ratso
This year, three individuals were honored for their contributions to Calypso Monarch competitions: the late Alwyn Baptiste, Sr., founder of Xpress Band; Huelester Russell; and Lawrence Lewis.
Campbell “King Kan” Barnes and Cedric “Spade” Brooks, both former Festival Monarchs, were no-shows.