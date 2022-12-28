ST. CROIX — It was a packed house at The Palms restaurant Wednesday night as residents turned out en masse to see who would be crowned Calypso Monarch, after a long Festival drought in the wake of the 2020 pandemic.

The show, which started just before 8 p.m., was the first full-fledged competition since Emogen “Blackness” Creese was crowned the 2019-20 Calypso Monarch. Creese retained her crown, besting 10 other performers in an hourslong show that ended just before midnight.