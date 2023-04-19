ST. THOMAS — Samuel “King Styler” Ryan is being remembered as a calypsonian with flashy dance moves and whose repertoire included songs about his chosen home.
Ryan, who was born in Montserrat and was Antigua’s first Calypso King, called St. Thomas home for more than 60 years. It was there that he died on March 31 at 85 years old.
The Montserratian won the inaugural Antigua Carnival calypso competition in 1957, beating local legend King Obstinate on the strength of a song titled “Water Wet Meh Bed.” Ryan lost his crown to Obstinate the following year.
Ryan returned to Antigua in 2004, for a calypso reunion show in which he performed two songs, one of which was “Water Wet Meh Bed” — a performance memorialized on YouTube. Dressed in white from head to toe, he ad libbed about his retirement and life on St. Thomas. He also noted that he cannot dance like he used to but showed off a belly dance he became famous for.
According to Daryl Ryan, the popular song depicted his father’s “hard upbringing” in Montserrat.
“His mother died when he was young and he never met his father. He stayed with his adopted mother in Town Hill, Montserrat, who owned a bakery,” the younger Ryan said, based on his father’s recollection. “His adopted mother would force him to bake bread at the bakery where she would overwork him. He ran away and moved to Antigua in 1955. He stayed with a cousin in Green Bay and it was there he met the then young King Obstinate who encouraged him to try his hand at calypso.”
Ryan is said to have earned his professional moniker for his stylish dance moves.
According to Daryl, the fourth of Ryan’s five children, his father discussed his dance moves in an interview decades ago, noting “I used to dance a lot. A guy in Montserrat name Sonny Ben used to dance and roll his belly. I learned how to do it. They saw me doing it in Antigua and a guy said to me, ‘boy you really can dance with style.’ That’s how I got the name Styler.”
He recorded many albums and also joined Milo and the Kings when they performed internationally. But that was before he became a Christian and began releasing gospel music.
“Before his passing, he mentioned to his friends and family that the doctor said his heart was not working correctly. He then started gathering some hymns that he said he would like to be sung at his funeral,” his son said.
He said his father will be missed.
“He was a fun guy, and he was funny. I loved listening to his jokes, his ideas about life,” Daryl Ryan told the Daily News Tuesday, adding that in addition to writing songs that “fishing was also his thing.”
The fact that the father’s homegoing was occurring as St. Thomas is celebrating Carnival wasn’t lost on the son.
“I was just listening to one of his songs this morning called ‘V.I. Carnival.’ It’s fitting that his funeral will be around Carnival,” he said.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday at Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church on St. Thomas.
There will be two viewings, the first today at Turnbull’s Funeral Home in Charlotte Amalie from 4 to 6 p.m., and the second Thursday at Shiloh Adventist Church from 9 to 10 a.m. In addition to Daryl, he is survived by five children, Marie Ryan, Gwendolyn Ryan, Darissa Ryan and Loraine Ryan.