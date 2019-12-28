Die-hard calypso fans prepared to stay until the wee morning hours to learn just who would be crowned the 2019-2020 St. Croix Festival Monarch.

At the Island Center for the Performing Arts Friday, 10 contestants — instead of the 12 who initially entered the competition — took to the stage for a chance to unseat reigning monarch, Timesha “Caribbean Queen” Libert, a four-time winner. Cerdric “Spade” Brookes and Karen “Lady Mac” Mcintosh-Bruce, both of whom have previously won the Festival Monarch crown, did not compete as originally expected.

