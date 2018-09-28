In its third in a series of gubernatorial forums, “Step Up to Truth” presents candidates Warren Mosler and Ray Fonseca, Independent nominees for governor and lieutenant governor, at 5:30 p.m. today at the University of the Virgin Islands conference centers in both districts.
This program will be simulcast over radio stations WSTA-AM 1340 and WUVI-FM 97.3, and live-streamed via www.1340WSTA.com and livestream.com/mdmvi/stepup.
• • •
The “Count It Up” voter registration drive and concert will take place from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at D.C. Canegata Ballpark in Christiansted.
Featured performers include soca star Nailah Blackman, calypso artists Big Band (formerly Stylee Band), Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights and Syndicate Sounds.
Admission is free to anyone with a valid voter ID. Elections System officials will be on hand to register anyone who doesn’t have a voter ID.
To register, you must have a birth certificate, passport, DD 214 (military discharge) or a naturalization certificate. You also must know the last four digits of your Social Security number, and no copies of official documents will be accepted.
For more information, call 340-690-7293 or 340-718-3339.
• • •
The Education Administrators’ Association is hosting a gubernatorial forum at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School on St. Thomas.
• • •
The USVI Republican Party will host a meet and greet from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday at Cafe Amalia on St. Thomas. For more information, call April Newland at 340-643-4347.
• • •
The St. Thomas-St. John District Democratic Party is hosting a “Change Course Now” unity dinner dance from 6 p.m. to midnight Oct. 6 at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center.
Tickets are $75, and the event is in honor of past and present state chairpersons of the Democratic Party, including Cecil Benjamin, Donna Christensen, Marilyn Stapleton, Arturo Watlington Jr. and the late Tito Morales. Special honorees are gubernatorial candidates Albert Bryan Jr. and Sen. Tregenza Roach.
• • •
The gubernatorial campaign to elect Albert Bryan Jr. and Sen. Tregenza Roach is hosting a Fish Fry Friday and a free concert featuring DJ Amos and Spectrum Band today at their St. Thomas campaign headquarters at Market Square. Doors open at 6 p.m.
On St. Croix, Bingo Karaoke Friday starts at 6 p.m. today with DJ Chris at the Ville La Reine headquarters.
Food and drink will be on sale at both events. For more information, call 340-201-3418.
• • •
TeamGITTENS, the group overseeing the senatorial campaign for Kenneth “Kenny” Gittens, will have a happy hour and fish fry starting at 7 tonight at their Campaign STOP at 32 Hannah’s Rest on Emancipation Drive in Frederiksted (the main road connecting Centerline Road and Melvin Evans Highway).
There will be a cash bar, music and dominoes. On Saturday, souse and potato salad will be on sale at the same location, starting at 1 p.m.
• • •
The Friends of Dolores Todmann will host a Saltfish Breakfast Sale from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at her campaign headquarters in the yellow building (behind Contant car wash). Menu includes: saltfish, spinach and okra, boiled eggs, banana or pumpkin fritters, turkey or pork bacon, butter bread, and bush tea.
Call in advance to reserve your orders of chicken soup: 340-514-9882; 340-514-6228; or 340-626-9898 to request a ticket for the Saltfish Breakfast Sale or to place orders for bowls of chicken soup. Tickets for the Saltfish Breakfast are $12 and a bowl of chicken soup is $10.
• • •
The Committee to re-elect Sen. Janelle K. Sarauw will host Fried Fridays at 6 p.m. today in the Fort Christian parking lot. There will be music and food for sale. Johnny cakes are $1; chicken wings are $2; and fish plates starting at $12 (priced per size).
• • •
The Committee to Elect Sen. Jean A. Forde will host Forde Friday starting at 6 p.m. today at Forde Headquarters, near Market Square. Barbecue pigtail plates with potato salad and corn are $12; plates of chicken wings and a Johnny cake are $5.
The campaign also will have a soup sale at Forde Headquarters, near Market Square, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Oct. 13. Pumpkin, fish, red peas and chicken soup, as well as goat water will be on sale; $8 for a small bowl and $12 for a large bowl.
• • •
The Committee to Elect Oakland Benta to the Senate is hosting a food sale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the New Drive Inn in Grove Place on St. Croix. Plates are served with seasoned rice, stuffing, baked macaroni and cheese and cole slaw. Red peas soup is $12; salmon balls are $13; barbecue or baked chicken is $12; souse and potato salad is $11; and roast pork is $12.
