A political sign for the Bryan-Roach Campaign, as well as one used in the re-election bid of then Sen. Genevieve Whitaker, continue to be displayed near the roadside despite a Dec. 6 deadline for removal by the Public Works Department.

Readers — one on St. Thomas and the other on St. Croix — submitted photos showing a poster-sized campaign sign for Bryan-Roach just outside of a St. Thomas store, and a larger one featuring Walker hitched to a fence that the reader noted was “across the street Route 82/East End Road” from a nearby gas station on St. Croix.