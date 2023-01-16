A political sign for the Bryan-Roach Campaign, as well as one used in the re-election bid of then Sen. Genevieve Whitaker, continue to be displayed near the roadside despite a Dec. 6 deadline for removal by the Public Works Department.
Readers — one on St. Thomas and the other on St. Croix — submitted photos showing a poster-sized campaign sign for Bryan-Roach just outside of a St. Thomas store, and a larger one featuring Walker hitched to a fence that the reader noted was “across the street Route 82/East End Road” from a nearby gas station on St. Croix.
The signs are said to be on private property. It’s the same argument made by former Sen. Janelle Sarauw in an email to The Daily News, after a Vialet-Sarauw campaign sign was published last week.
However, a Nov. 15 press release from Public Works Commissioner Derek Gabriel did not differentiate. The department announced that candidates with political signs “on either public or private property” must remove them or face a fine of $150 per sign.
Specifically, it noted that the department “understood the need for candidates to reach voters through roadside signage, however, with elections over, all political signs — on public or private property — must be removed from roadsides.”
The department threatened to remove the signs noting, “Be advised, if signs are not removed by December 6, DPW will remove said advertising devices at a $150 fee, per sign.”
Further, the statement noted it is the responsibility of “each candidate and/or their campaign organization to comply with the department’s rules regarding removal of any signs on the roadside.”
“The sign owner will be unable to retrieve said signs unless payment is made in full. If signs are not collected within 30 days after removal, they will be discarded. Future permitting will be impacted for violators,” the release stated.
A story on Public Works’ announcement was published in the Nov. 16, edition of The Daily News and at the time readers were asked to submit photos to notices@dailynews.vi if they came across campaign signs after the Dec. 6 deadline.
A St. Croix reader, on Jan. 7, submitted the first photo — since the November request — of a Vialet-Sarauw campian sign mounted atop a building in Frederiksted that was clearly visible during the Festival parade.
Neither Walker nor Government House spokesperson Richard Motta could immediately be reached for comment on Sunday. Gabriel, who was nominated to his post by Bryan, also could not be reached on potential fines for the those in violation.