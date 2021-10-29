Necia Meyers has lived with cancer for 21 years, and next to her health, her greatest challenges are the cost for treatment and ready accessibility to such centers.
“You could easily give up, the treatment itself is really hard to do,” said Meyers, who has had three types of cancer and currently battling a fourth.
She was initially diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in July 2001. She’s since had bouts with ovarian and stomach cancer, and now has bone cancer.
Due to limited treatment options on island, Meyers, the owner of Neja’s Beauty Salon, has to travel to the mainland for treatment every three to six months. She told The Daily News that the off-island travel affects her ability to run her salon and earn a profit to help pay for treatment.
“Financially it’s very difficult, I have to close the business every time I go,” she said, adding that she’s come to rely on financial assistance programs such as Cancer Support VI (CSVI).
The nonprofit organization provides grants to cover medical and non-medical expenses for cancer patients from the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“We do not leave any cancer patient behind; we walk them through the journey, and relieve some of that burden,” said Barb Michaud, Cancer Support VI director..
The organization is celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October with a series of fundraising events and by honoring breast cancer patients and survivors.
“It’s the No. 1 fundraising month in the world, and we are raising funds toward all cancers,” Michaud said. “One hundred percent of every dollar donated is going toward grants.”
This year, the fundraising goal is $200,000. Michaud said she used a “10 for 10 challenge” to come up with the amount. Under that formula, 10 local businesses have pledged to be matching donors up to that amount.
To date, the community has helped CSVI raise over $60,000, in hopes of reaching the $100,000 by Sunday.
Meyers meanwhile said she is grateful for the financial support from CSVI and is taking things one day at a time. She said focusing on healthy eating habits and staying active has helped her through her ordeal.
“Everyone’s story is different,” said the St. Thomas business owner and mother of three boys, adding she still has hope despite her health challenges.
“The sky is the limit. I push with everything I can,” Meyers said.
She encouraged those battling cancer to “try to connect with a social group, and stay around positive people.” She also urged women to get regular health screenings to include a mammogram, as early detection can help save lives.
“Cancer has no limit on when it hits, or what time it hits,” she said.
For Corey Watkins, owner of Rock Life Crossfit, cancer awareness is a top priority. He has long supported the cause by organizing fundraising events to benefit CSVI.
“Knowing that the funds are going to stay here is really important,” said Watkins, who lost his father to cancer.
On Saturday, Watkins will host the Pink Run and Walk from 6 to 9 a.m. Participants will gather at the Rock Life Crossfit Center before kicking off the walk/run event along the Charlotte Amalie waterfront apron.
Watkins said his reason for hosting the fundraising event for Cancer Support VI. is simple.
“Everyone here in the territory is impacted by cancer, and this is an organization who can step in and assist those people,” he said.
For more information, and to donate, visit https://www.classy.org/campaign/csvi-pinktober/c363086.