ST. CROIX — The American Cancer Society-sponsored St. Croix Relay For Life fundraiser is slated for this weekend at the Educational Complex track. The goal is to raise $150,000.
The event, a 20th anniversary celebration, will be held from 4 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday. The theme of this year’s event is “Conquering Cancer One Color At A Time.”
COVID protocols are in place for the event. Organizers are requiring that all attendees — 500 or so are expected to participate — be fully vaccinated or to have been tested no earlier than Tuesday. Masks are also required and all attendees must show proof of their status at the relay entrance at Complex, along with photo identification.
Additionally, participants are expected to wear rubber-soled sneakers in order to comply with Education Department regulations.
The annual event is the American Cancer Society’s signature fundraiser. In addition to raising money, its aim is also to heighten community awareness of ACS’ mission to eradicate cancer as a life-threatening disease, support those who are currently facing cancer, and remember those lost to cancer.
On the day of the event, participants walk around the track or field, symbolizing the long and often difficult walk of the cancer journey.