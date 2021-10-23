For Michelle Gibbs, fundraising to support cancer patients hits close to home.
As a survivor herself, she still remembers the day she received the news of her diagnosis.
“That unforgettable date for me was Aug. 24, 2011,” Gibbs said.
For Gibbs, fighting cancer is a group effort. Through rigorous chemotherapy treatments and a bilateral mastectomy, she relied on her faith, family and friends to get through the difficult time.
“In this century, we can no longer hide it. So many people have been through it, you need that support,” Gibbs said.
From 8 a.m. to noon today, Gibbs and members of her sorority, Zeta Phi Beta, will fan out across the Christiansted Bypass on St. Croix as part of their annual cancer walk. Residents and members of other sororities, including the St. Croix Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., are scheduled to take part. In addition, the Zetas will collect funds in support of those affected by cancer.
“Cancer has no holidays or days off. It doesn’t discriminate when it attacks and we have to be just as relentless in our fight,” Gibbs said.
Supporters who wish to participate virtually are encouraged to record their own walk to be featured on the sorority’s Facebook page.
Donations will go toward the YAG Foundation Inc. and Ribbons for a Cure, Inc., organizations that provide financial assistance to cancer patients to help cover medical costs.
Gibbs said she looks forward to the event, and hopes for the same level of excitement her sorority had last year.
“The camaraderie out there, everyone blowing their horns at you, you feel that love,” Gibbs said.