TORTOLA — Nearly five years after it was destroyed during back-to-back hurricanes, British Virgin Islands officials have reopened the Cane Garden Bay Post Office.
Deputy Premier Kye Rymer, who also serves as minister for Communication and Works, was on hand at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday.
He described the newly constructed post office as a “state-of-the art” facility and said that it was fully funded by the BVI government.
“This facility is so special to me because I received my first mail at this post office because I went to school right over there,” Rymer said. “I know the residents have been asking about this for quite some time and today, we are happy to cut the ribbon and turn over the keys to the post master general.”
The post office is located in the Second District represented by Melvin Turnbull, who is also Natural Resources and Labor minister.
Turnbull said he was pleased with the completion of the building, and mentioned the difficulties faced in getting the post office repaired since the passage of hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.
“I have continued to fight and make representation for and on behalf of the people in my constituency and I want to thank them for their patience and tugging and even making representations in their own right,” Turnbull said in a released statement.
He said work is underway to get other post offices in the district reopened.
“Representation is not void of action so I am happy to report that we are here opening this facility for the residents of Cane Garden Bay community, and when you hear Cane Garden Bay it means from the top of Windy Hill to the Top of Soldier Hill, that’s how big this community is. Everyone that is here, we invite you to come and rent your mailboxes, understand what is going on here, and let us continue to build and revive this community,” he said.
Acting Post Master General Iris Romney emphasized the timeliness of the reopening and shared plans that she said are in the pipeline for the post office.
“It has been long in coming but there’s a time and a season for everything, and now is Cane Garden Bay’s season for their mailboxes and reopening of the post office,” she said.
Romney encouraged residents to sign up for a mailbox. She said plans are also in place to have an internet café.
Romney told The Daily News that repairs to the post office did not need the involvement of Public Works.
Repairs to other post offices — Estate End-Long Look and Road Town — will require design work form the department, she said.