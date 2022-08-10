The company fighting in court to maintain control of Caneel Bay Resort on St. John has voluntarily given up on keeping lucrative local tax incentives granted by the V.I. Economic Development Commission.
CBI Acquisitions had not been utilizing the tax benefit certificate since the 2017 hurricanes destroyed the famed resort, and the company has been lobbying for an extension to the unusual lease agreement that allowed the resort to operate on federal National Park land.
In November, the EDC governing board voted to approve CBI’s request for a retroactive extension of its tax benefit certificate through June 30. The board said that if the company does not resume business by July 1, the tax benefit certificate will be automatically revoked.
The day the certificate expired, CBI filed a quiet title claim asking a judge to declare the company the legal owner of the historic 150-acre property.
The lawsuit remains pending, and the government has not yet filed a response, according to court records.
On Tuesday, the EDC governing board voted unanimously to approve a voluntary termination of the certificate of tax incentives for CBI.
EDC Compliance Officer Joy Penn said staff recommend that CBI “did not commence operations on or before July 1, 2022,” and that the EDC “rescind its Nov. 21, 2021 decision to summarily revoke the tax incentives,” given CBI’s voluntary request to surrender the certificate.
The voluntary termination of benefits is effective July 1, 2021, and “should CBI submit an application for tax incentives in the future, it shall provide proof of satisfying all prior tax obligations,” Penn said.
Meeting as the Economic Development Authority, board members — including Chairman Kevin Rodriguez, Secretary Haldane Davies, Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson, Labor Commissioner Gary Molloy, Jose Penn — also voted to approve amendments to the Hotel Development Act Redevelopment Agreement for CREF3 USVI Hotel Owner Inc., formerly known as DiamondRock, doing business as Frenchman’s Reef Marriott Resort & Spa and the New Noni Beach, a St. Thomas Resort, Autograph Collection.
EDA General Counsel Tracy Bhola said the amendments increase the number of rooms overall by 10 to 486 between the two resorts, and Acrefi Mortgage Lending LLC will now be referenced as the permittee assigned under the agreement.
The board unanimously approved the amendment.
Davies asked if there is an updated estimate for the reopening.
The pair of St. Thomas resorts are expected to open later this year, according to EDA CEO Wayne Biggs Jr., who estimated they will have a soft opening in November or December.
The property was destroyed in the 2017 hurricanes and the long-awaited reopening is expected to be a major boon for the local economy.
“They were aiming for late fourth quarter of calendar year 2023. We are going to request an update and see if they’re on schedule, but as of now we anticipate they’ll still be ready on time,” Biggs said.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.