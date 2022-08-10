Caneel Bay

The redevelopment of Caneel Bay Resort on St. John was a top topic during Friday’s Friends of Virgin Islands National Park annual meeting.

 Daily News photo by ANDREA MILAM

The company fighting in court to maintain control of Caneel Bay Resort on St. John has voluntarily given up on keeping lucrative local tax incentives granted by the V.I. Economic Development Commission.

CBI Acquisitions had not been utilizing the tax benefit certificate since the 2017 hurricanes destroyed the famed resort, and the company has been lobbying for an extension to the unusual lease agreement that allowed the resort to operate on federal National Park land.

