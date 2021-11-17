The V.I. Economic Development Commission has set a deadline for the long-shuttered Caneel Bay resort to start using its tax incentives, or forfeit the benefit certificate that has been suspended while the property is in limbo after being destroyed in the 2017 hurricanes.
At a Zoom meeting Tuesday, the EDC governing board also voted to order resort owner CBI Acquisitions to give a status update on negotiations to extend the Retained Use Estate, an unusual federal land deal that allowed the exclusive luxury hotel to operate in the national park on St. John.
Developer Laurance Rockefeller deeded the underlying 150 acres to the National Park Service in 1983, retaining the right to operate the resort until September 2023. Since the resort operates under a unique Retained Use Estate (RUE) resort owners like CBI Acquisitions have operated the resort on park land for zero rent under the assumption the property will transfer to park ownership in 2023.
CBI Acquisitions lobbied for a 60-year no-bid lease extension as an incentive to rebuild the resort and recoup a purported $100 million investment after the 2017 hurricanes destroyed the property, which has not reopened to overnight guests. That position drew widespread backlash from St. John residents who viewed the deal as a money grab by an owner who has failed to maintain the parkland properly.
The National Park Service announced in July that after the RUE expires in 2023, there will be a competitive lease process to redevelop Caneel Bay resort, after outcry from St. Johnians who demanded federal officials consider input from ancestral Virgin Islanders.
Meanwhile, CBI Acquisitions has not been utilizing its approved tax benefit certificate, and filed a request for an extension of the suspension, which would enable the company to keep the right to retain the benefits if the resort reopens.
On Tuesday, the EDC governing board discussed the request in executive session, which is closed to the public. When they returned to open session, the board approved a retroactive extension of the suspension effective Jan. 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.
If the company does not resume business by July 1, 2022, the tax benefit certificate will be automatically revoked.
The EDC also voted unanimously to order the company “to provide the current status of its negotiations with the Department of the Interior and the National Park Service on the extension of the Retained Use Estate within 10 days of the board’s decision.” The Daily News requested a copy of the report after the company files it with the EDC.
“It is unlikely that report will be available for public distribution as it is anticipated it will have confidential and/or financial information therein,” Economic Development Authority CEO Wayne Biggs Jr. said in an email Tuesday.
Like Caneel Bay, Sugar Bay resort on St. Thomas has remained in a state of disrepair since the 2017 hurricanes, and the company has requested a voluntary termination of its tax benefit certificate.
Board members voted unanimously to approve termination retroactive to Dec. 31, 2017, but the company still has unresolved obligations, including unpaid charitable contributions.
The board’s approval is contingent on payment of $225,000 to the EDA’s Industrial Promotion Fund to satisfy Sugar Bay’s charitable contributions required under its tax benefit certificate. Those contributions were not fulfilled in 2015, 2016 or 2017, according to Biggs.
The board did agree to waive late reporting and assessment fees of $6,093 because company records were destroyed in the hurricane, but the company must provide proof of payment totaling $16,500 for the Board of Education scholarship fund and $7,500 to the V.I. Department of Labor. If Sugar Bay does not comply, the company must show cause why the tax benefit certificate may not be revoked.
Governing board members in attendance Tuesday were Chairman Kevin Rodriquez, Haldane Davies, Philip Payne and Jose Penn.