Residents asked pointed questions and expressed everything from support to skepticism at a public meeting with the Caneel Purpose Group on Tuesday night.
The Caneel Purpose Group comprises four investors, including Matthew O’Hayer, a lifelong entrepreneur who’s involved in the St. Thomas yacht charter business and currently serves as executive chairman for Vital Farms, a company he founded in 2007.
O’Hayer and the group’s St. John liaison Brummell Germain discussed the group’s plans at the meeting, which include attempting to negotiate with CBI Acquisitions Managing Partner Gary Engle to bring the Caneel Bay Resort back in operation under new ownership.
Caneel Purpose Group is advocating for a change in ownership before the property’s Retained Use Estate — an agreement between the National Park Service and resort owner CBI Acquisitions that allows Caneel to operate on National Park land — expires on Sept. 30, 2023.
The group’s first step is to garner community support. They will then approach Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett in the hopes of earning her support, followed by asking for verbal agreement from the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior that they would be willing to lease the 170 acres to the Caneel Purpose Group.
The group would then approach Engle for a written option agreement before returning to the Park Service to negotiate a lease “where we actually pay rent,” said O’Hayer.
The agreement would need to be approved by committees in Congress and the Senate, and then Caneel Purpose Group would need to raise the necessary capital — well over $200 million, according to O’Hayer, to rebuild the resort.
Many residents expressed concern about Caneel Purpose Group’s desire to take ownership of the resort before the current Retained Use ends and the property is opened up to competitive bidding.
“The law doesn’t let the competitive bidding process begin until October 2023,” said O’Hayer. “If we wait until that process takes place, the competitive bidding process should go into 2024. We have a presidential election in 2024, and if this drags on beyond that, we don’t know what could possibly happen.”
St. John resident Pam Gaffin took issue with the group’s lack of a detailed plan.
“There is no way you’ve gotten to this extent without doing a whole lot of calculations on paper for how many units are necessary, the price they’ll have to go for, and what auxiliary services will be necessary,” said Gaffin. “We have no serious detailed information of what it is that you’re going to present to Stacey other than you’re a good guy with great intentions, and I’m sorry, that’s not enough. You’re asking us to be stupid enough to say, ‘Yes, I endorse this person,’ with no details and nothing other than a pretty website to back it up.”
O’Hayer noted he was willing to incorporate two of Gaffin’s suggestions that stemmed from an hour and a half-long conversation the two had Wednesday morning — changing the verbiage in a form letter residents can send to Department of Interior officials to indicate interest for the group’s concepts, rather than for the group itself; and incorporating the group’s promises, like $20 per hour base pay and a percentage of profits being donated to a Community Development Fund into the LLC’s bylaws to hold the group accountable.
“This is not the end game; it’s just the beginning,” said O’Hayer. “We’ve already invested a lot of money and it will take a ton of money to come up with a more detailed plan. Stacey is not signing the lease. All we’re looking for is her to recommend we enter into negotiation, which will require so much more detail. This is a work in progress and we can’t even get to the level of detail you’re talking about until we get through these early stages.”
O’Hayer said he’s traveling to Washington, D.C. next week in the hopes of meeting with Delegate Plaskett. St. John resident Mary Bartolucci asked why O’Hayer believed Engle would be open to negotiations.
“I had a conference call with him in February, and he said, ‘If you get the support of the community, the delegate, and the National Park Service, let’s talk,’” said O’Hayer. “He was willing to listen. I was kind of surprised. He told me he regretted some things he’s said. He made some mistakes and the clock is ticking. There are a lot of billionaires who want this property.”
Near the conclusion of the meeting, V.I. Montessori School & Peter Gruber International Academy Head of School Michael Bornn urged the community to listen to the Caneel Purpose Group with an open mind.
“You have to step back 30,000 feet and look at the big picture,” said Bornn. “Do you want to suffer with the agony that went on at Caneel for the last decades, or do you want to move on with new vision and new opportunity? I know a lot of us want the certainty of guarantees in life, but I hate to tell you they don’t exist. Try to go into this scenario with an open mind, do as much research as possible, and metamorphose with the process to make it constantly better.”
The Caneel Purpose Group’s plans can be reviewed at www.caneelpurpose.com, and updates will be shared via their Facebook page.