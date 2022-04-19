An attorney representing John Canegata has called for an investigation into whether lawyers for the Republican National Committee engaged in the unauthorized practice of law when they traveled to the territory to oversee a caucus to elect new local party leadership.
The request by Canegata’s lawyer, Yohana Manning, came in response to an April 13 cease and desist from RNC General Counsel Kyle Hupfer, who demanded that Canegata stop representing himself as the chairman of the Republican Party of the Virgin Islands.
“You and the organizations you lead or purport to lead have not acted in a manner consistent with the RNC’s good reputation nor did you act in good faith as the RNC assisted the territorial party with holding elections for party office,” Hupfer wrote to Canegata.
That caucus on March 29 resulted in Gordon Ackley being elected State Chairman. Antoinette Gumbs-Hecht was elected National Committeewoman, and Jevon O.A. Williams was elected National Committeeman.
Hupfer said Canegata must provide the RNC “with prompt written confirmation” of his compliance by signing an agreement and returning it to the RNC Counsel’s Office by Friday.
Instead, Manning sent Hupfer a letter saying his conduct raises “concerns.”
Manning listed instances in March and April where he said Hupfer, RNC Senior Counsel Mandy Lester, and RNC Chief Counsel Justin Reimer made “interpretations of Virgin Islands law” and “various legal demands.”
Manning cited case law regarding the special “pro hac vice” admission of attorneys to the Virgin Islands bar, and said he is referring the matter “to the Office of Disciplinary Counsel and the Attorney General of the Virgin Islands for investigation as to whether the associated facts constitute the Unauthorized Practice of Law,” according to the letter.
“As a direct result of my understanding of the law surrounding the Unauthorized Practice of Law in the Territory, I will take no action on your demand but instead, await a determination from the appropriate authorities,” the letter concluded.
V.I. Attorney General Denise George and Hupfer could not be reached for comment Monday. Manning declined to comment.