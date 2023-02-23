The Cannabis Advisory Board has postponed yet another meeting.
The board was scheduled to meet Wednesday, but the meeting was postponed at the last minute without explanation.
The reason for the abrupt delay is unclear, and Hannah Carty, director of the Office of Cannabis Regulations, did not respond to questions from The Daily News about why the meeting was postponed.
Carty, who earns a $100,000 annual salary and has been in the role since January 2022, also did not respond to questions about what the OCR has been doing, or how much money the office has spent to date.
Only five of the Cannabis Advisory Board’s 11 seats are currently filled, the bare minimum necessary to have a quorum and hold meetings.
The board hasn’t met since Sept. 7.
At that meeting, Carty said the board was still accepting public comment on the proposed rules and regulations necessary to implement the 2019 medical cannabis law, and was tentatively scheduled to meet again on Sept. 26 to approve the final rules and regulations.
That didn’t happen.
The Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs oversees the Office of Cannabis Regulations, and DLCA Commissioner Richard Evangelista said at the Sept. 7 meeting that he appreciated the community’s patience after four long years of waiting for the law to be implemented.
“We’re almost there, everyone,” Evangelista said.
Evangelista told senators in December that the board would meet before the end of the year to approve the medical cannabis regulations, but that also didn’t happen.
Nearly six months later, the board has abandoned efforts to approve the draft medical cannabis regulations.
The board is now tasked with crafting new rules and regulations following the passage of recreational cannabis legislation, which Gov. Albert Bryan signed into law in January. The new law allows for recreational use of cannabis by adults age 21 and over, as well as medical and sacramental use by those who meet certain qualifications.
The board announced on Feb. 15 that it would meet again at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, but postponed the meeting less than four hours before it was scheduled to begin.
The meeting agenda includes only one matter, a discussion item about “amendment suggestions,” meaning that the board likely intends to recommend further changes to the law that was recently passed.
The postponement did not give another meeting time, and said that, “A new date for the meeting will be announced shortly.”
While Bryan celebrated the law’s passage as a major win for cannabis advocates, medical patients, recreational consumers, and those who use cannabis in sacramental ceremonies must continue waiting for the board to pass regulations that will actually enable Virgin Islanders to have legal access to the drug.
Farmers also will not be able to start legally cultivating marijuana until the board starts issuing licenses, which won’t happen until regulations are approved.