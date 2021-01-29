The Virgin Islands Cannabis Advisory Board held its inaugural public meeting Thursday, laying the groundwork for the long-awaited — and overdue — cannabis industry in the territory.
Board Chairman Miguel Tricoche, who also serves as director of consumer affairs in the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs, said members of the board had met more than a dozen previous times in informal settings, but due to a lack of a quorum, the meetings were considered unofficial and no actions were taken.
With Thursday’s meeting the first with six out of a possible 11 members present, the board moved forward with some of its first steps to make medical marijuana a reality.
Meeting via Zoom, the board agreed to post a job advertisement by next week for the executive director of the Office of Cannabis Regulation, the body that will oversee the licensing and certification process involved in the industry. The board also agreed to advertise for an executive assistant but decided to hold off on selecting a candidate until the executive director is hired and has a chance to vet the choices themselves.
The board also agreed to start looking for companies interested in propping up cannabis-related software and technology in the territory. Tricoche said $250,000 has been appropriated from the General Fund to DCLA for this effort, but no company has been selected yet.
“Now that we have the monies, we’re going to build the framework to start the Request for Proposals process for open bids,” Tricoche said. “So interested companies can now bid openly and the public will be aware who’s bidding.”
Tricoche added that a Cannabis Advisory Board website is currently under construction with the help of the V.I. Bureau of Information Technology and should be launched by March. The board also plans to adopt an applicant portal used by the V.I. Hemp Commission that will be a user-friendly way for the public to learn and ask questions about the local medical marijuana industry.
Board members also discussed getting physicians familiar with educational opportunities that will certify them to dispense medical marijuana.
As far as board membership, Tricoche said the board still needs five additional members: a naturopathic practitioner; an economist; a farmer, a pharmacist; and a representative from the University of the Virgin Islands.
Tricoche said those interested should contact Government House.
Current members include: Tricoche; Vice Chairman Dr. Catherine Kean, a private practice physician on St. Thomas; Secretary Dr. Nicole Craigwell-Syms, deputy Health commissioner; Dr. Gary Jett, who has practiced medicine for 20 years on St. Croix, and worked as a certified medical marijuana physician; and Christopher Jones, a disability advocate representative.
The Cannabis Advisory Board will hold a virtual town hall on Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m. to address any questions or concerns from the public about the medical marijuana industry.