The V.I. Cannabis Advisory Board finally met in public Thursday and voted to approve their six-month-old decision to hire director Hannah Carty at a salary of $100,000 a year.
It’s still unclear, however, when the 2019 medical cannabis law will be implemented.
The board has been meeting in secret for months, without public notice, and taking various actions despite not having a quorum.
Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Richard Evangelista was finally confirmed by the Legislature as a Cannabis Board member on July 20. The board now has the minimum five of 11 seats filled, and can hold public meetings.
Evangelista told board members Thursday that “from personal experience I have friends who have told me that they were diagnosed with an illness in another location, they were prescribed medicinal marijuana, and upon their return to the Virgin Islands they were patiently, anxiously awaiting the use of medicinal marijuana legally here in the Virgin Islands. And I think they’ve waited long enough. So, I would just like to thank the Governor for appointing me to this board so I can fill the void.”
The first thing the board did at Thursday’s meeting was go into executive session, out of view of the public.
When board members returned, they voted unanimously to approve Carty’s hiring, retroactive to Jan. 3.
“It’s been a pleasure for us to have such a talented individual as Miss Hannah Carty, and it’s been a pleasure working with her since the 3rd of January and I look forward to her officially joining the Office of Cannabis Regulation with this motion,” said board chairwoman Dr. Catherine Kean.
“I’m very pleased that we have gotten to this point,” said board member and Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson. “I know our Virgin Islands population, especially those who are anxious to get access to medicinal cannabis are really looking forward to the rollout of our program, so I’m very delighted that the well and capable Miss Carty is officially in place now for us to continue moving forward in bringing this cannabis programs to our population here in the Virgin Islands.”
“I really appreciate your vote of confidence in moving forward in getting the work of cannabis on board here in the Virgin Islands. I just wanted to touch on the next steps that we have to get this program started here, and that will be to finalize the rules and regulations, which we’re hoping to have done in the next few weeks, and the other thing would be to discuss a strategic plan which would include the timeline of when items would be rolling out over the next couple months,” Carty said.
Kean said she wants to make the public aware, “that our board still has a number of vacancies available,” and they are looking for several specific representatives, including a farmer, a pharmacist, naturopath, and an economist or finance expert.
For more information, visit the Office of Cannabis Regulation website at ocr.vi.gov.
Kean said the board anticipates meeting again on Aug. 10.
