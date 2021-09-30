The V.I. Cannabis Advisory Board met Wednesday and voted unanimously to select Deputy Agriculture Commissioner Hannah Carty to serve as executive director of the V.I. Office of Cannabis Regulation.
Board chair Dr. Catherine Kean said they had interviewed three out of seven candidates and selected Carty, who formally accepted the position during an executive session of Wednesday’s meeting, which was closed to the public.
Kean said the board negotiated a salary of $100,000 and other benefits.
Carty currently earns a salary of $77,000, according to the V.I. Personnel Division website.
Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Richard Evangelista, who is serving as an adviser to the board, said Carty will receive other benefits typically given to government employees, including a retirement plan and health insurance. The board could choose to add other benefits, he said, including a vehicle that would enable Carty to travel to dispensaries.
Under the law, Carty’s responsibilities include qualifying patients seeking access to medical marijuana, ensuring the effectiveness of cultivation and testing facilities and monitoring regulatory safeguards, Evangelista said.
Carty, who holds a master’s degree from New York University in food studies, worked in catering before joining the Agriculture Department after her graduation last year.
She assisted with the “development and maintenance of contacts for new departmental Hemp Program,” as part of her duties as assistant agriculture commissioner, according to her resume.
The hiring is an important step toward finally implementing the territory’s medical cannabis law, and Evangelista compared it to a train leaving the station.
“It may be leaving the station tardy, however, once it gets out of the station it’s going to be zooming down the tracks. So, I’m asking for everyone’s continued patience,” Evangelista said.
Kean said the board is still “in the process” of completing rules and regulations, and “I think probably in the next three to four weeks, that will be accomplished.”
Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson said medical practitioners are preparing to begin qualifying medical cannabis patients, which is expected to start in January.
The board also selected officers Wednesday. Dr. Catherine Kean was chosen to serve as chair, Evangelista was selected as co-chair, and Dr. Nicole Craigwell-Syms, deputy Health commissioner, will serve as both secretary and treasurer.
Evangelista clarified after Wednesday’s meeting that he is currently serving in an advisory capacity, and is not a full board member.
The law requires a representative from DLCA to serve on the board, who must be confirmed by the Legislature. Miguel Tricoche, director of consumer affairs in the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs, was serving in that capacity but stepped down from the board, and Evangelista said he stepped in to prevent further delays.
Evangelista said Wednesday he may continue serving on the board, or choose someone else from the department to take the position who would then be confirmed by the Legislature.
Kean said the board plans to meet again within the next two weeks.