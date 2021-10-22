The V.I. Cannabis Board announced Thursday that proposed rules and regulations for medical cannabis will be published online in advance of a Zoom public hearing on Nov. 18.
After numerous delays, the board is finally making progress on implementing the territory’s medical marijuana law.
Fifty-six percent of Virgin Islands voters favored legalization in a 2014 referendum, and the Legislature passed a medical cannabis bill in 2018. Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed the bill into law in 2019, but the V.I. Cannabis Advisory Board (VICAB) didn’t hold its first public meeting until January 2020.
In September, the board selected Deputy Agriculture Commissioner Hannah Carty to serve as executive director of the V.I. Office of Cannabis Regulation.
Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson said medical practitioners are preparing to begin qualifying medical cannabis patients, which is expected to start in January.
It’s unclear when the proposed rules will be made public, but the virtual town hall is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, according to a news release from the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs (DLCA).
The town hall is being held to introduce the proposed Medicinal Cannabis Rules and Regulations and also to receive input from the community. The VICAB shall publish the proposed rules and regulations for the public to review prior to the virtual town hall, according to the news release.
The virtual town hall is scheduled to occur via Zoom or dial in at 646-558-8656 with the following login information: Meeting ID: 812 3039 3094 and Passcode: 057435
Anyone with questions may contact the VICAB Chair through the DLCA’s Office of the Commissioner at 340-725-5129.