ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Cannabis Advisory Board will hold a virtual town hall meeting Monday night to introduce the proposed Medicinal Cannabis Rules and Regulations, according to a news release from the V.I. Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs.
The meeting was originally scheduled to be held in November, but was abruptly postponed.
“The Cannabis Advisory Board (CAB) recently sent the revised rules and regulations to outside legal counsel for their review, which has taken longer than CAB anticipated. Upon receiving the document, CAB will hold a board meeting at which time board members will vet and vote to publish the updated rules and regulations,” according to a prepared statement from board chair Catherine Kean that was released at the time.
Richard Evangelista, Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs commissioner, issued a news release saying that the virtual town hall would be held in December, and “a new date and time will be announced in the upcoming weeks.”
December and January passed without a new meeting date, and Evangelista did not respond to repeated requests for an update from The Daily News throughout the last month.
According to a meeting notice posted on the DLCA social media page Tuesday, the board will conduct the virtual town hall via Zoom starting at 6 p.m. Monday.
“The proposed rules and regulations governing medical cannabis in the territory are being reviewed by the Office of Cannabis Regulations and the Department of Justice. A comment period shall open after the Town Hall Meeting for 30 days,” according to the news release.
Registration is required for the Zoom meeting, and can be accessed at https://bit.ly/36qqQgB. The link is case sensitive.
Anyone with questions may contact the USVI Office of Cannabis Regulations or V.I. Cannabis Advisory Board through Executive Director Hannah Carty via phone at 340-714-9755 or via email at info.ocr@ocr.vi.gov.
In a 2014 referendum, 56% of Virgin Islands voters favored legalization, and the Legislature passed a medical cannabis bill in 2018.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed the bill into law in 2019, but the V.I. Cannabis Advisory Board didn’t hold its first public meeting until a year later, in January 2020, and implementation of the law has been repeatedly delayed.