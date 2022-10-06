President Joseph Biden issued a strong statement on marijuana reform Thursday, urging governors to pardon all convictions for simple possession of marijuana and adopt common sense cannabis regulations.
But as states and countries around the world move to legalize cannabis use by adults, the V.I. government still hasn’t implemented the medical marijuana law that’s been on the books since 2019, and the Legislature has yet to legalize the drug for recreational use.
Regarding Biden’s call for pardons, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. told The Daily News that, “Reparative justice for non-violent marijuana-related offenses are a fundamental tenet of the Governor’s proposed Cannabis Use Act. We are working with the Legislature to bring that bill to fruition.”
Motta said the adult-use legislation has stalled in the Senate for two-and-a-half years.
But it’s been three years since Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. signed a medical marijuana bill into law in 2019, and the administration has yet to follow through on its requirements.
The V.I. Cannabis Advisory Board held a town hall meeting on Sept. 7, where Office of Cannabis Regulation Director Hannah Carty gave a possible timeline for finalization of the territory’s long-awaited medical marijuana rules and regulations.
Public comment closed on Sept. 12, and Carty said the board had tentatively scheduled to meet on Sept. 26 to approve the final rules.
The board has yet to schedule that meeting, and the OCR subsequently missed a tentative, self-imposed deadline of Oct. 3 to open applications for cultivator licenses.
The delay means it’s unlikely that medical cannabis patients will have legal access to the drug starting in April, as was anticipated under the proposed timeline.
Carty and Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Richard Evangelista have not responded to questions about the status of efforts to finalize the medical marijuana regulations and allow farmers to start growing legal cannabis crops.
The last time Carty answered an inquiry was Sept. 16, when she provided a spreadsheet showing OCR’s spending to date, in response to a document request from The Daily News.
Carty and Evangelista have not responded to any subsequent questions about how the OCR is spending a $500,000 loan from the government’s General Fund, which was intended to pay for startup costs for the medical cannabis program.
The spreadsheet Carty provided shows that $431,398.55 still remains.
The bulk of the $68,201.45 spent to date appears to have gone to Carty, the OCR’s sole employee.
Carty’s salary is $100,000 a year, and the spreadsheet shows that $45,576.89 of the $100,000 budgeted for unclassified employee salaries has been spent.
The spreadsheet also shows $1,730 spent on administrative leave pay, $769 for accrued leave pay, $1,923 for holiday pay, $9,552 for employer retirement contributions, $4,057 for health insurance premiums, $3,099 for Social Security, and $725 for Medicare.
The only expenses that do not appear to be related to Carty’s compensation are $356 spent on office supplies, and $410 for “Other Services.”
The OCR has sought and received legal expertise from attorneys to draft the medical marijuana regulations, but there do not appear to be any legal expenses listed on the spreadsheet.
Carty said at a meeting in August that $250,000 of the loan was appropriated for the 2022 fiscal year, and $250,000 has been set aside for 2023, and any unexpended 2022 funds may roll over to the following year.
The spreadsheet shows $250,000 in unexpended funds budgeted for “lump sum expenditures,” and is presumably the funding set aside for 2023.
That means nearly 73% of the OCR’s 2022 fiscal year budget still remains.
In addition to the $500,000 loan, the 33rd Legislature also appropriated $250,000 from the General Fund to DLCA in 2020 for the purchase of “Cannabis-related software.”
The spreadsheet shows that the money is encumbered, but Carty and Evangelista did not respond to questions about whether OCR actually bought the software.
At the board meeting in August, Evangelista and board Chairwoman Catherine Kean expressed concern that the $500,000 was not sufficient to adequately fund the rollout of the medical marijuana program.
“I think we’re going to need to actually go back to the legislature on some of these things to successfully roll out the program, we’re going to need two enforcement agents at the front end of the program through DLCA, and we also need to have an administrative person who can assist on processing and taking in applications so we can have a seamless transition throughout this rollout program,” Carty said at the time.
Motta said in a phone interview Thursday that while on a trip to Colorado to visit that state’s cannabis industry a year ago, government officials realized that medical marijuana regulations would be too expensive to implement and enforce, and Bryan is now focused on adult-use regulations.
Medical marijuana regulations are more restrictive and only allow for a small number of qualified patients to purchase, grow, and use the drug. But adult-use regulations could not only fund the manpower and bureaucracy required for enforcement, they could generate additional revenue the government can spend elsewhere.
“One of the things we recognized on that fact-finding mission in Denver, one of the things we learned is medicinal cannabis is costly. And what Denver realized was that they were spending more money on the regulatory aspect of the medicinal cannabis industry,” Motta said.
“And for us here locally, where we have a limited revenue stream, we found that perhaps it would be more costly for us from a tax-based standpoint to actually pursue the industry without making money from the industry. So it would be cost prohibitive for us to pursue the medical cannabis industry without having some sort of funding or tax base to support it. And that’s really the real impetus for the push to expand it to include recreational, or adult-use cannabis,” Motta explained.
That means government officials realized that the medical cannabis law was a losing proposition a year ago, but continued to hold public hearings, draft regulations, and spend money and resources on its implementation.
Motta said the government will continue to work toward implementing the law that Bryan signed in January 2019.
“It’s legislation that was passed, and we’re following the letter of the law. But we want to expand that to include recreational cannabis so that we can make the industry effective for those individuals who are looking forward to the medical aspect of it as well,” Motta said.
Some experts have estimated the territory could reap between $20 and $40 million in annual tax funding from recreational cannabis, “so that’s what we’re trying to do. But it’s really in the Legislature’s hands at this point,” Motta said. “We’re still moving forward to the best of our ability with the law as it stands right now with medicinal cannabis, but we need an additional revenue stream.”