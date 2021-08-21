A 24-year-old St. Croix man, Taheem Hansen, is accused of stealing a Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday and crashing into three vehicles on Contentment Road in Fredensdal, St. Croix, causing severe damage, according to V.I. Police.
Hansen is charged with grand larceny, second-degree reckless endangerment, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of stolen property. Unable to post $25,000, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Friday.
At around noon Wednesday, police responded to a report of a four-car crash in the area of Noemi Cara Wash & Tire Shop in Fredensdal, across from the police department’s Ancilmo Marshall Command, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Officers determined that one of the four vehicles, a red Mercedes-Benz, had recently been stolen from the car wash, and identified Hansen as the suspect. Police located him near the Catherine’s Rest convenience store and brought him into the station.
The owner of the Mercedes told police she’d stopped to get a flat tire replaced, and left the car running while she went to speak with two employees.
When she returned the vehicle was gone, and she gave police a description of a third man who had been in the area when she arrived.
Another witness told police that a man matching that description had entered the car and drove off. Hansen matched the description of the suspect, according to police.
In court Friday, Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. said he would allow Hansen to be released from jail to a third-party custodian after signing an unsecured bond for the $25,000 bail, meaning he would not have to post any cash. Hansen must also remain under house arrest while awaiting trial and abide by other conditions of release.