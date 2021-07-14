How did GERS become owner of a financially unstable resort on St. Croix?
The downward spiral began when GERS gave the resort $15 million so it could pay off a mortgage in default and make renovations.
That loan was exactly the sort of bad deals that V.I. Inspector General Steven van Beverhoudt criticized in a 2016 audit report, noting that V.I. law bars the V.I. Government Employees’ Retirement System from making such loans.
GERS leaders disagreed.
They argued that commercial loans to new, expanding, or financially troubled businesses were allowed as “private equity investments in special situations.”
The retirement system has made many loans like that — and the Inspector General has criticized each and every one of them not only as illegal but as bad investments since the resulting losses far outweighed any profits.
“GERS engaged in highly speculative and risky activities by entering into these loan agreements without performing sufficient due diligence or having a mechanism to adequately monitor these questionable activities,” the Inspector General said in his March 2016 audit report.
“In addition, GERS has been forced to liquidate millions of dollars from traditional investments to disburse large sums of money to these commercial borrowers,” the Inspector General reported.
GERS’ entanglement in Carambola began in 2009, when the Board of Trustees decided on July 24 of that year to give a $15 million loan to the resort’s owners, Carambola Northwest LLC.
The GERS chief financial officer at that time was Joe Boschulte, who is now both the chairman of the WICO board of directors and the territory’s Tourism commissioner. The board members at the time of the Carambola deal were Yvonne Bowsky, Carver Farrow, Raymond James, Desmond Maynard, Marvin Pickering, Leona Smith, plus the chairman, Vincent Liger.
Questions from retirees, legislators, and the general public arose immediately, but Gov. John deJongh Jr. profusely praised the GERS board for the decision.
The GERS board leapt to its own defense, issuing a statement saying it had conducted five months of due diligence before signing the loan. The term “due diligence” refers to the process used to gather facts and evaluate a possible business transaction.
The board outlined how it expected Carambola would use the $15 million:
• $8.2 million to pay off existing bank loans, judgments and priority liens against the property.
• $6.8 million to pay for upgrades so the resort could meet Marriott standards.
The renovations were completed, and Carambola received Marriott’s Renaissance Hotel designation, but the property owner did not keep up with its loan repayments.
In August 2011, GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs informed a Senate committee that Carambola had failed to pay either principal or interest for the last two months and was in default on the loan.
In December 2011, the GERS board voted to refinance Carambola’s loan and cut the interest rate from 10.5 percent to 6.3 percent (thus reducing any profit GERS might make).
But in a just a few more months, Carambola defaulted yet again, and GERS took over ownership in May 2012.
The V.I. Inspector General’s audit report, published in March 2016, sharply criticized GERS’ touted due diligence as inadequate. He also said that once the loan was made, GERS did not sufficiently monitor it — or any of its alternative investment loans.
GERS officials claimed that they carefully evaluated all agreements and investments before making decisions, but the Inspector General found specific evidence that GERS had not done that, especially for the Carambola loan. For example:
• The portfolio of required documents was not complete. Those documents include financial and legal paperwork needed before a lender can assess an borrower’s ability to pay.
• GERS had to pay more than $1 million in hotel room tax liability for periods from 2005 to 2012, a liability that was not disclosed in the Dec. 8, 2009, closing documents.
The Inspector General’s auditors suspected political pressure had been applied to rush the loan approval.
“In our opinion,” they reported, “if the financial advisor was not pressured to submit incomplete work, the issues regarding unpaid taxes, future repayment ability, and character of the proposer(s) would have surfaced during the due diligence research. The results of such efforts would have allowed the Board of Trustees to make a more insightful decision regarding this investment.”
The audit also found that GERS paid numerous other expenses for Carambola and that by June 2015, those extra disbursements totaled $12 million, making the accumlated cost of GERS’ Carambola misadventure $27 million.
In the audit report’s section about GERS’ inadequate monitoring of alternative investments, the Inspector General noted that GERS’ 2013 forensic audit of the hotel operation identified numerous high-risk transactions, including:
• A $1.2 million payment in 2010 for a fire detection and sprinkler system that did not work.
• $83,626 in payments to the hotel owner’s three other business operations.
• Payments for goods that were not what the businesses supplied. Those included an electronics shop that was paid for supplying “towels.” In addition, a Florida landscaper who was paid $8,195 for a “custom waterfall” that had never shown up on the Carambola property.
The Inspector General also note that unfortunately his forensic audit had to be limited in scope because:
• There were no documents for 23 wire transfers totaling almost $7.6 million.
• There was no list of aged accounts receivable from December 2009 to December 2010.
• Financial statements were not certified as accurate by senior management between December 2009 and March 2013.
• There was no documentation in accounting journal entries relating to GERS’ wire transfers from Dec. 10, 2012, to Aug. 26, 2013.
All those findings raised questions about whether funds were expended for their intended purposes, the Inspector General said.
His report placed the blame directly on GERS:
“We found no evidence that GERS took steps to address the concerns. Instead, GERS continued to fund various operations at the hotel and invested an additional $12 million, through June 2015, without ensuring that basic internal controls were developed and implemented to reduce or eliminate questionable transactions, minimize the risk to members, and maximize the rate of return on the investment.”
GERS was finally able to unload it Carambola burden in July 2019 by selling it to Davis Bay LLC.
GERS claimed to have make a profit in the end, but it may have simply broken even after its 10-year roller coaster ride.
The Carambola deal had cost GERS at least $27 million over the years. In comparison, the sale price of $10.4 million added to the $17.1 million GERS got from the insurance proceeds, meant GERS realized a little over $27 million.
Still undisclosed is how and why GERS got on the roller coaster in the first place. A clue could be in the Inspector General’s 2016 look back at the 2009 “due diligence” supposedly done before GERS made the loan:
“In our opinion, if the financial advisor was not pressured to submit incomplete work, the issues regarding unpaid taxes, future repayment ability, and character of the proposer(s) would have surfaced during the due diligence research.
The results of such efforts would have allowed the Board of Trustees to make a more insightful decision regarding this investment.”