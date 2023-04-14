A Hawaiian fugitive and career offender has been sentenced to serve 12 years behind bars for methamphetamine trafficking, according to U.S. Attorney Delia Smith.
The man, Jason Lee Current, 45, was sentenced by District Court Judge Wilma Lewis for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Lewis also sentenced Current to serve five years of supervised release, and pay a $2,500 fine and $100 special assessment, according to a news release issued Thursday.
The case began on Nov. 5, 2020, when Customs and Border Protection officers in San Juan intercepted a package from California addressed to Current on St. Croix and found 120 grams of methamphetamine and 341 grams of marijuana hidden inside children’s puzzle boxes, according to an affidavit filed by a Homeland Security Investigations special agent.
Federal agents replaced the drugs with fake narcotics, returned the package to the U.S. Postal Service with a tracking device, and recorded Current picking up the package at the Sunny Isle Shopping Center’s location on Nov. 10.
Current discovered the tracking device and discarded it while driving, and managed to evade law enforcement officers who had been tailing him from the post office. Officers traced Current’s cellphone to Recovery Hill south of Christiansted, and launched a “comprehensive land-based search of this difficult terrain” with all available federal and local law enforcement officers, according to the affidavit.
Officers searching the area showed a photo of Current to area residents, who reported seeing a man who seemed to be living out of a Jeep in the area. A family member of a Recovery Hill resident then spotted Current walking on Queen Cross Street in downtown Christiansted and officers took him into custody.
Current has an extensive criminal history, including an active warrant stemming from a 2016 case in Virginia, and a 2020 warrant in Hawaii for contempt of court for failure to appear for sentencing on felony robbery and assault convictions, according to documents filed by prosecutors. He also has prior criminal history in California, Idaho, Washington, and North Carolina, resulting in convictions including drug charges and grand theft.
Current has been jailed since his arrest, and pleaded guilty under an agreement with prosecutors in August. The conviction carried a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and a possible life sentence, but the plea agreement stipulated that Current should be sentenced at the lower end of the sentencing guideline range.
The case was investigated by the Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Postal Inspection Services and the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Huston prosecuted the case.
