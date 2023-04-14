A Hawaiian fugitive and career offender has been sentenced to serve 12 years behind bars for methamphetamine trafficking, according to U.S. Attorney Delia Smith.

The man, Jason Lee Current, 45, was sentenced by District Court Judge Wilma Lewis for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Lewis also sentenced Current to serve five years of supervised release, and pay a $2,500 fine and $100 special assessment, according to a news release issued Thursday.

