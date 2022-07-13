The Virgin Islands Housing Finance Authority (VIHFA) has scheduled a July 20 virtual public hearing to present projects that are being considered for funding from the CDBG-CV (CARES Act) supplemental grant. These special funds (CDBG-CV) are to be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic among low to moderate income people.
The Citizen Participation Plan as approved by HUD requires the USVI to seek public input about the needs of the territory with regard to housing, homelessness and community development, the funding priorities to be established, and the selection of activities to be funded.
For this CARES ACT public hearing, public input should identify needs and establish priorities for projects and activities that will help the territory’s ongoing efforts to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CDBG-CV (CARES Act) virtual public hearing will take place July 20 at 5:30 PM.
Participants will be able to ask questions about the proposals while the hearing is in progress.
As a result of the number of proposals to be presented, a strict time limit will be enforced for questions about each project. Members of the public interested in participating in the virtual public hearing are welcome to register via Zoom.
To attend the public hearing via computer, please register in advance at: https://tinyurl.com/yc24d7da
Registrants will receive a confirmation e-mail containing instructions for joining the public hearing. To join the public hearing via telephone, please call: 1 (929) 205-6099
Meeting ID: 817 2654 6961 Passcode:148512
For additional information and/or assistance with the registration process, please contact: Ms. Jennifer Jones, CDBG Program Manager at (340) 777-4432 or Ms. Jasheda Reyes, CDBG Associate Planner II at (340) 772-4432.