Danforth. It’s a word that might sound a little fancy, but at its core it’s simply a type of boat anchor. This is the level of casual elegance that John and Sarah Joyce have brought to Coral Bay with their new restaurant, The Danforth, located on the waterfront in the Isola Shoppes complex.

The setting is equal parts refined and relaxed and the menu features Caribbean-inspired items like oxtail, pates, and fungi alongside dishes like flank steak and lobster.