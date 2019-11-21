On the menu at The Danforth: Avocado grapefruit ice cream with johnny cakes, top left; braised oxtail entree with roasted sweet potato hash and braised vegetable medley, top right; and wild papaya salad with peanuts, carrots, red pepper, spicy vinaigrette.
The Danforth owners Sarah and John Joyce at the restaurant’s bar.
Daily News photos by ANDREA MILAM
Danforth. It’s a word that might sound a little fancy, but at its core it’s simply a type of boat anchor. This is the level of casual elegance that John and Sarah Joyce have brought to Coral Bay with their new restaurant, The Danforth, located on the waterfront in the Isola Shoppes complex.
The setting is equal parts refined and relaxed and the menu features Caribbean-inspired items like oxtail, pates, and fungi alongside dishes like flank steak and lobster.
