ST. THOMAS — The Caribbean Genealogy Library, in collaboration with In the Same Sea, University of Copenhagen, is calling for submissions of papers and presentations for its conference next year.
The Inter Island Connections in the Lesser Antilles: Family, Friends, and Institutions Across the Sea conference, is set for Feb. 23-25, in Denmark. The project studies the meaning of family and friendship in the Lesser Antilles, according to CGL.
Caribbean genealogists and historians of the Lesser Antilles are being asked how the archipelagic setting of the Lesser Antilles shaped island existence in the past and how it influences families, friends and institutions today, according to the library, noting that for centuries, islanders living on small islands, in close proximity and with a limited resource base, have turned toward their neighbors across the sea.
“It is this dynamic of inter-island movement that the [genealogists] wish to explore, sharing what conventional historical and archeological evidence tells us about inter-island movements and how family histories and genealogical research can enrich, complicate and qualify the historical record,” CGL said in a news release.
The library calls on historians, archaeologists, genealogists, public historians, and university students, each with their knowledge, training and personal histories, to speak about inter-island experiences in the Lesser Antilles. The historical time periods for papers can include colonial and modern times.
Some of the relevant themes the library hopes to explore include identity and island belonging, family conflicts and island movement, enslaved escape and maritime marronage, sports development, educational networks and more.
While papers and panels on the themes are preferred, applicants are welcome to submit proposals on other related subjects for consideration. Presentations can have a number of formats including 20-minute papers, five- to 10-minute presentations, short videos of oral history interviews and poster presentations. Presentations will be followed by Q&A.
Abstract submissions should be sent to Hannah Hjorth (hhjorth@hum.ku.dk) by Nov. 18. The submission should include:
• A short description of the topic of presentation (150 to 250 words), including the anticipated sources.
• Indicate the format of the presentation (papers, panel, short film, etc.)
• A brief bio of the person presenting (about 100 words), and include the languages you know and your proficiency.
• Abstracts and presentations must be in English.
• Format: Microsoft Word document
Questions can be sent to Hannah Hjorth at hhjorth@hum.ku.dk. The conference will be an in-person event, with the possibility of a hybrid format. Individuals who are accepted will be notified by e-mail.