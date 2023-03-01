ST. THOMAS — An augmented map turned into a two-dimensional infographic filled with flag colors, googly eyes, a black faucet, and tin can telephone served as a bustling conversation piece of a three-day genealogy conference on the relationships between the Virgin Islands, the Caribbean region, and the world held Friday to Sunday at the University of the Virgin Islands.

The abstract piece, entitled “The Islands of Green Gold,” created by artist Jon Euwema, chronicled the complicated impacts of migration to and from the territory from colonial times to the present, twisted up with twine and gold streamers.