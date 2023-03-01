ST. THOMAS — An augmented map turned into a two-dimensional infographic filled with flag colors, googly eyes, a black faucet, and tin can telephone served as a bustling conversation piece of a three-day genealogy conference on the relationships between the Virgin Islands, the Caribbean region, and the world held Friday to Sunday at the University of the Virgin Islands.
The abstract piece, entitled “The Islands of Green Gold,” created by artist Jon Euwema, chronicled the complicated impacts of migration to and from the territory from colonial times to the present, twisted up with twine and gold streamers.
It was the only artwork among the twenty offerings of discourse on the theme “Inter-Island Connections in the Lesser Antilles: Family, Friends, and Institutions Across the Sea.”
Euwema, who boasts a mixed background, said the territory “is caught between a stagnant post-colonial psychology, accentuated by its status outside the United States, a nostalgic past, a confusion between culture and tradition and accelerated growth without a constitution or a plan.”
As the sole artist presenting among the gathering of academics, researchers, and history lovers, he said he hoped the work could “act as a reset of identity and aid in better understanding our unique fabric of genealogies, languages, religions, colors, spaces, sounds, thoughts and perspectives all of which were never allowed their true potential.”
The event was organized by the Caribbean Genealogy Library in collaboration with the University of the Virgin Islands and the “In the Same Sea” Research Project of the University of Copenhagen.
Keynote speaker Dr. Joy Lewis, an assistant professor at Morgan State University originally from the BVI, spoke to the historical interdependency of the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, noting that even in the 1930s and 1940s, residents from Tortola were viewed as good workers and law-abiding, and were offered greater immigration concessions than other Caribbean migrants seeking to relocate to the territory.
Other presenters spoke to the pitfalls of doing family research in the Caribbean, with Jacklyn Lawrence, Stephanie Duzant, Michele D. Bertrand and former senator Myron D. Jackson discussing everything from finding their free-colored Danish West Indian family, to cultural identity for stateside-born Virgin Islanders; to how world wars influenced family trees, and collective memory and the cultural heritage of the people of the territory.
Some delved into 19th and 20th century family roots from the French-Caribbean, to merchant families, the powerful influence and network of one family across the Leeward Islands, and a new digitization project, including Dante Beretta, Gabrielle LaCroix, Mary-Jane Roth, and Asbjorn Hellum & Ruth Hedegaard, respectively.
The segment on foodways, survival, and resistance in the Lesser Antilles examined fugitives in the Danish West Indies; food sovereignty and resistance during the 1733 African revolution on St. John; and how drought and inter-island water-trade played out in the 18th-century Leeward Islands, with presentations by Enrique Corneiro, Cush Cuthbertson-Sewer, and Mary Draper.
Additional presenters included Constantino Nicolizas speaking on the history of Amerindian navigation through the Caribbean on dug-out canoes; with Martin M. van den Bel, Astrid Girault, and David W. Knight Sr. examining Dutch merchants in the French Caribbean; enslaved baptismal and wedding parties; and the role of Creole women in founding the Danish colony on St. Thomas.
The influence of the small region of Samana in the Dominican Republic, Grenada’s Lost White Tribe; the impact of Anguillians; and mobile labor in the Virgin Islands rounded out the weekend with talks by Don R. Walicek, John Angus Martin, Timothy A. Hodge, and Vincent Cooper.
“You have crossed imperial and political borders. You have been persistent in trying to excavate the history of your families,” Gunvor Simonsen, one of the organizers and a University of Copenhagen professor, told the hybrid gathering after the event that drew close to 100 attendees. “Having family and family ties is more important than many other forces that write history.”
She encouraged attendees “living in societies that are still marked by the history of plantation slavery — to think about how to overcome that history to create sustainability and a higher degree of sovereignty.”
Conference moderators included organizer and Caribbean Genealogy Library executive director Sophia Aubin, Heather Freund, Felicia Fricke, Susan Laura Lugo, Nadine Marchena Kean, and Elizabeth Rezende.