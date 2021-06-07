Anguilla
Tourist board appoints chief marketing officerKenroy Herbert, chairman of the Anguilla Tourist Board, announced Thursday the appointment of Georgios Tserdakidis to the position of chief marketing officer.
Herbert, in a statement released to the Caribbean Tourism Organization, said Tserdakidis joins the Tourism board “at a critical juncture, as we are rebuilding our tourism industry in the wake of the COVID pandemic that has devastated the hospitality industry worldwide.”
“Out of every challenge comes opportunity, and we can seize this moment to reimagine and restructure our industry for the 21st century. We need fresh, creative and innovative thinking and this is what Mr. Tserdakidis brings to our organization,” he said.
Tserdakidis, according to the news release, studied urban development, tourism geography and political science at Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany, and completed research programs in New York and Singapore. Prior to joining the Anguilla Tourist Board, he held positions with Expo 2020 Dubai and Visit California, as well as overseeing national tourism organization and airline accounts with Germany’s leading travel public relations agency. He has also served as leader of the Press Office and Office of Protocol at the Consulate General of Cyprus in Frankfurt.
For information on Anguilla, visit www.ivisitanguilla.com.
Bahamas
Island touts vacation deals for locals, visitorsThe Bahamas is offering vacation packages so travelers they can enjoy the summer.
Beginning with its “Exclusive Travel Deal for Bahamas Residents,” locals can take advantage of a limited-time offer to explore the Family Islands, which includes one free airline or ferry ticket from Nassau for pre-booked two-night hotel stays or two free tickets from Nassau for pre-booked four-night or longer hotel stays.
Under its “Private Pilots for Out Island Hopping,” jet-set travelers also can enjoy an island-hopping vacation. Private pilots who pre-book a two-night stay at any participating Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board member hotel will receive a $150 fee credit. The travel window is July 5 to Oct. 31.
As of May 1, fully vaccinated travelers are not required to provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test before entry, submit to rapid testing mandates or complete the daily health questionnaire during their stay.
“The only entry formality required of fully vaccinated travelers is to obtain a Bahamas Travel Health Visa within five days of travel,” the release said.
Before booking, travelers should visit bahamas.com to stay up to date on the latest travel information.
Available deals include:
Baha Mar’s new oceanfront water park: A 15-acre oceanfront water park, set to open July 2, will feature 24 water slides, a dueling water coaster, 500,000-gallon wave pool and winding river for guests of the Baha Mar resorts.
First responders’ appreciation: To show appreciation, Comfort Suites Paradise Island is comping the first night for first responders through June 15, when booking four nights. Guests who stay for three-plus nights are eligible for up to $300 in food and beverage credit.
Sneak peek into paradise: The new Margaritaville Beach Resort in Nassau is offering guests 35% off when booking travel before June 30.
Free night plus $250 in resort credit for Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas: Guests who book travel to Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas, now through Aug. 13, receive the fifth night free, and stays beginning July 11 are eligible for a $250 resort credit.
Stay longer on us deals: Baha Mar is offering exclusive promotions at Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, SLS Baha Mar and Rosewood Baha Mar. Guests can take advantage of discounted rates, complimentary nights and $100 resort credits.
For a complete listing of deals and packages for The Bahamas, visit www.bahamas.com/deals-packages.
— Daily News Staff
St. LuciaOn-island protocols eased for vaccinated travelers
The Government of St. Lucia has announced that as of May 31, fully COVID-19 vaccinated travelers now have increased access to all parts of the island.
Quarantine requirements also have been removed for vaccinated returning nationals, according to a CTO statement.
Under the lifted mandates, vaccinated travelers are able to explore shops, markets, restaurants and activities throughout the island in popular areas including Castries, Rodney Bay and Soufrière.
Prime Minister Allen Chastanet said his administration’s commitment for visitors and locals to safely and responsibly coexist remains strong.
“While all visitors to St. Lucia can currently experience a wonderful vacation as well as approved tours and attractions, fully vaccinated travelers are now invited to explore the entire destination at their leisure, while following our protocols,” he said, adding that his administration “successfully and safely managed tourism since reopening our borders in June 2020.”
“We are delighted to be able to expand the opportunities for vaccinated visitors and ease the restrictions for returning nationals,” Chastanet said. “Vaccinated visitors can now truly vacation like a local.”
Visitors must travel with their vaccination card or documentation. Non-vaccinated travelers will continue to be permitted to stay at up to two certified properties for the first 14 days and non-vaccinated returning nationals will be required to apply for quarantine for the same period.