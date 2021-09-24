Antigua and Barbuda
Effective Oct. 1, all arriving passengers by air must have a negative COVID- I9 test taken within four days of the flight. This includes passengers in transition. Children below age 5 entering Antigua and Barbuda, will not be required to take a test, according to a released statement from the Caribbean Tourism Organization.
Rapid antigen tests and home tests will not be accepted.
Further, arriving passengers to include returning nationals and residents, will be required to have received at least one dose of a two-dose vaccine to be allowed entry. Children below age 18 are exempted from this requirement. Fully vaccinated passengers who can present vaccination documents and have a negative COVID test result will be allowed to stay at bio safe/certified accommodation. At least two weeks must have passed since the administration of the dosage. Partially vaccinated visitors will be allowed to stay at Certified Accommodation/Lodging, according to the news release
For travel updates visit www.visitantiguabarbuda.com
Future of Caribbean tourism
The CTO also announced that Trinidad-born Bruce Poon Tip will deliver the keynote address on the future tourism at a special virtual conference in observance of World Tourism Day on Monday.
The theme of the daylong event is “The Future of Caribbean Tourism — Redefining the three S’s” in reference to sun, sand and sea.
Poon Tip, a world-renowned advocate for sustainable tourism and environmental protection, will discuss three priority areas for the region: social inclusion, sustainability, and smart destinations and businesses.
“I am so encouraged about the direction and steps the Caribbean Tourism Organization and regional partners are taking to build travel back better in the region following the global pandemic,” he said “As a proud, Trinidadian-born, travel professional and social entrepreneur, I am honoured to have been invited to speak and I look forward to connecting with the wider Caribbean tourism community.”
In addition to the CTO, the other conference organizers are the University of the West Indies, Association of Caribbean States, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, Caribbean Public Health Agency, Compete Caribbean Partnership Facility, Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre, Inter-American Development Bank, Organisation of American States, Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, and the United Nations Development Programme for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.
To register for the event visit: https://bit.ly/3AcqZhX.
Trinidad and Tobago
Kurtis Rudd, a marketing veteran with more than 25 years of senior management experience, has been named the chief executive officer of Trinidad and Tobago’s tourism department.
Rudd, whose appointment was effective Sept. 20, “brings extensive marketing, strategic communication and management expertise that will assist Tourism Trinidad as we re-energize the island’s tourism economy through this most difficult period in history, unite the sector, and define a clear path for the safe restart of international travel,” according to a statement released via Caribbean Tourism Organization.
“We are at a critical moment in the development of Trinidad’s tourism industry, and we need the strategic collaboration of the private and public sector to take advantage of the market opportunities ahead and move out of this pandemic,” Rudd said. “This is truly my dream job, and I am looking forward to working with the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts and all stakeholders in shaping and driving the tourism sector’s agenda to achieve long term sustainability and inclusive growth.”
A graduate of Fatima College, Kurtis Rudd holds an MBA in general management from Henley Management College, U.K. and is a senior lecturer at UWI-ROYTEC.