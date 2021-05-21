The Government of Montserrat said it has reduced the period of quarantine days for travelers from two weeks to 10 days.
Individuals allowed to enter the island must provide officials with proof of being fully vaccinated as well as a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before travel, according to a news release from the Caribbean Tourism Organization.
A person is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receipt of the second dose in a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series and 14 days after receipt of one dose of a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. The quarantine and testing requirements do not apply to the following persons:
• Attorneys-at-law or other officers of the court traveling to Montserrat for the purpose of appearing in or presiding over court proceedings
• A member of the crew of an aircraft or ship (including freight, cargo or courier craft or vessel)
• A non-resident technician provided that individual has been granted permission to enter Montserrat prior to travelling to the island
• A person who has been granted permission by the Health minister to enter Montserrat for the purpose of aiding with preparations for a disaster or after a disaster.
Individuals who are not fully vaccinated will be required to take a PCR COVID-19 test upon arrival and remain in quarantine for 14 days. The individual will be required to take a second PCR COVID-19 test. Once this test is negative, and the 14 days have elapsed then the person is allowed to leave self-quarantine or the quarantine facility. If the individual is expected to leave Montserrat before the 14 days, he or she will be allowed to do so.”