Antigua and Barbuda
Bird remembered for helping to transform tourism industry
Tributes continued to pour in Thursday for Sir Lester Bryant Bird, the iconic former prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, who died Aug. 9 at age 83.
Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez remembered Bird in a statement released to the Caribbean Tourism Organization, noting “the name Lester Bryant Bird will forever feature prominently in the annals of Antigua and Barbuda and the Caribbean’s history.”
Bird, who was first elected to parliament in 1976, served as Antigua and Barbuda’s second prime minister for a decade beginning in 1994. From 1976-1989, he served as minister of Economic Development, Trade, Energy, and most notably Tourism, during a long and distinguished political career.
“I had the privilege of witnessing the former Prime Minister’s dedication to the region, as validated by his work as chairman of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) and more importantly, to the people of Antigua and Barbuda,” Fernandez said. “It was Sir Lester’s vision and his leadership that, as our sugar industry waned, laid the foundation for the development of our tourism industry.”
Bahamas
Junkanoo Summer Festival promoting Bahamas online
The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation is hosting its second Virtual Junkanoo Summer Festival.
The virtual festival began Saturday on Tourism’s Facebook page and features “all things Bahamian, sharing generational knowledge on customs and traditions, Bahamian delicacies and enlightening viewers on the art and history of Junkanoo,” according to the Caribbean Tourism Organization.
“We’re extremely proud and excited to bring this unique cultural event to residents and visitors,” said Charity Armbrister, the Tourism Ministry’s director of Cultural and Authentic Events.
Junkanoo Summer Festival is one of Tourism’s premier events. Since its inception in 2015, the festival has grown and gained popularity. All are asked to join the virtual parade of top-notch Bahamian talent featuring Ira Storr and the Spank Band, Geno D., Lady E and Veronica Bishop. The event will also be hosted by Bahamian singers and songwriters Dyson and Wendy Knight and will end with a live Junkanoo performance by an all-star Junkanoo band.
The festival continues Saturday and Aug. 28.
— Daily News Staff