ST. CROIX — The Caribbean Writer, the international literary journal published by the University of the Virgin Islands, announced several winners of various writing categories in its latest edition.

Volume 36, released last month under the theme: “Disruptions, Disguises and Illuminations,” boasts insightful and exciting poetry, short stories, personal essays, interviews and book reviews by established as well as emerging writers from the Caribbean and its diaspora, the university said in a released statement on Tuesday.