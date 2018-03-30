Meeting for Best of the Best V.I. Monarch Competition
The V.I. Carnival Committee’s Music Committee is asking all artists registered for the Best of the Best V.I. Monarch Competition to attend a mandatory meeting at 6 p.m. today.
At the meeting artists will select performance numbers and be assigned rehearsal times.
For more information about the Best of the Best V.I. Monarch Competition, call Music Committee Chairperson Daril Scott at 340-771-3821.
Deadline for troupe applications is Saturday
The V.I. Carnival Committee’s Parade Committee is reminding all troupe owners who completed applications that they must be returned by Saturday.
Troupe leaders also are asked to attend a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The committee is also seeking persons interested in becoming volunteer parade marshals, as well as convertible drivers for both parades.
Interested individuals, as well as returning volunteer marshals, can contact Parade Committee Chairperson Olie Simeon at 340-690-2501, or the V.I. Carnival Committee at 340-776-3112.
For more updates about VI Carnival 2018, visit their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/VICarnival.
