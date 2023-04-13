ST. THOMAS — Carnival came early as revelers danced up the road to the thumping bass of soca tunes in the first-ever UberSoca J’ouvert on St. Thomas.
On Thursday afternoon residents joined UberSoca cruisers for a Day of the Dead themed party. The event was an early kick off to Carnival, as the traditional early morning J’ouvert is still two weeks away.
“This is a warm up for the next J’ouvert, it’s live here,” said St. Thomas feter Isaiah Garnette.
Garnette said that this J’ouvert was unique because he had the chance to meet people from all the other Caribbean islands.
The Norwegian Epic docked at the West Indian Company Pier, the final stop for the largest soca festival at sea, which left from Puerto Rico on Sunday and stopped at St. Maarten and St. Lucia.
Sean Spiers, from Utah, said this was his first time on the UberSoca cruise.
“I just saw that it was a way different experience, and I thought that it would be fun, to just party the whole time,” Spiers said.
Others that came to the party were seasoned veterans, such as Shaun Shaun from Canada, who said this was his fifth UberSoca cruise.
The party began at the WICO cruise terminal and attendees made their way down Veterans Drive to the Carnival Village in the Fort Christian parking lot, where the party continued through the evening with a concert finale.
Two band trucks played music by D’Bandit, DJ Avalanche, Pumpa among many other soca artists, as dancers threw colorful powder in the air.
“It’s just a time to interact and dance with other people, it’s a fun time and the music is great,” said St. Thomas resident M’Kayla Herbet.
The fete turned wet as a water truck sprayed the crowd, a welcomed relief from the hot afternoon sun.
In the past few years, UberSoca cruises were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 2023 marks the return of the popular soca-themed experience and two fall festival sails are slated for November.
The Virgin Islands Tourism Department announced their three-year partnership with UberSoca in June 2022, and during a press briefing Tuesday Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. noted that next year the cruise will make its way to St. Croix.