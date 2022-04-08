The dispute over trademarks for “St. Thomas Carnival” and “Virgin Islands Carnival” will continue today in U.S. District Court, after witnesses spent hours testifying Thursday about the history of the beloved cultural event.
The nonprofit V.I. Carnival Committee, Inc. is seeking a preliminary injunction to bar the V.I. government’s Tourism Department and Division of Festivals from using either trademark, which the committee registered in 2007.
Attorney Terri Griffiths, who is representing the Carnival Committee, argued that other entities — including the Virgin Islands government — are prohibited by federal law from using closely related or “confusingly similar” trademarks, according to a lawsuit filed March 28.
Griffiths acknowledged Thursday that the government’s Carnival will go on as scheduled at the end of the month, but asked the court to order the Division of Festivals to immediately stop using references to “Virgin Islands Carnival” or “St. Thomas Carnival.”
“If they’re going to take over the Carnival, they’ve got to call it something else, unless there’s just compensation,” Griffiths said.
The committee is also seeking other relief, including return of property seized by the government. Griffiths said the 2019 law that enabled the government to run Carnival is overly broad and could allow the government to take over other nonprofit entities, and she plans to challenge the constitutionality of the legislation in court.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Venetia Velasquez asked Molloy to dismiss the request for a preliminary injunction, and said the committee has failed to meet its burden of proof that court intervention is warranted at this time, without further litigation of the underlying claim.
Velasquez said the committee first applied for the trademarks in 2004, shortly after the resolution of another court case in which a judge ruled that the committee was a program of the Virgin Islands government.
“What do they do? They run to the U.S. Patent and Trademark office. I find that offensive and the court should too,” Velasquez said. “They declared to the Patent office that they had an exclusive right, and they did not.”
Velasquez said the committee was trying to register different variations of generic terms for carnival, “and that’s why they couldn’t get a trademark for three years.”
Carnival “is a generic term, and St. Thomas is where we are standing today,” so barring the government from using the those terms “would be so absurd and such a denial of the public’s interest,” Velasquez said.
The committee was first to present witnesses, and testimony stretched until 8 p.m. Thursday.
While Carnival as it’s known today began in 1952, a Carnival celebration was held on St. Thomas on Feb. 14, 1912. There was reference to that “grand occasion” in a faded, fragile booklet from the 1964 Virgin Islands Carnival that former Carnival Committee member Alphonse Stalliard brought to court.
Stalliard testified about attending the 1952 Carnival when he was 8 years old, and said he became involved in organizing the event after returning from Vietnam in 1971. The Carnival committee was formally formed as a nonprofit corporation in 1976 to receive federal funding available for the Bicentennial.
The committee’s former Executive Director, Caswil Callender, testified that “to organize Carnival was very stressful, many sleepless nights.”
Witness Halvor Hart III previously served as executive director of the committee from 2015 to 2019, and now serves as assistant director of the Division of Festivals.
Hart testified that the committee was unable to pay for expenses without funding it received from the government, and he went without pay while waiting for government appropriations so he could receive his salary retroactively.
Current Carnival Committee Chairman Edgar Baker Phillips testified about letters between him and the Tourism Department in 2019, in which Commissioner Joseph Boschulte said the committee must submit a plan for carnival to the government, and then requested a memorandum of understanding.
Phillips said the committee provided the MOU, but never received a response and the government “seized our property, our headquarters” and took over the event entirely.
Velasquez argued that Carnival “wasn’t even their invention” and the committee has no ownership of the event.
“They were allowed to administer the program, to manage it. The People’s program, this national treasure,” Velasquez said. “The government paid for everything.”