The V.I. Carnival Committee will argue its copyright case against the Tourism Department’s Division of Festivals at a hearing Thursday in U.S. District Court.
District Court Judge Robert Molloy issued an order Friday denying the committee’s request for a temporary restraining order, but he granted a preliminary injunction hearing.
Attorney Terri Griffiths filed the lawsuit on behalf of four Carnival Committee members — Chair Edgar Baker Phillips, Vice Chair Steve Hunt, Recorder Linda Serrano, and Treasurer Diana Matthew.
The complaint names several defendants, including the V.I. Tourism Department and Commissioner Joseph Boschulte, Division of Festivals Director Ian Turnbull, and Division of Festivals Assistant Director Halvor Hart, who is a former executive director of the V.I. Carnival Committee.
The Attorney General’s Office has not yet filed a response to the claim.
The committee has federally registered trademarks for “St. Thomas Carnival” and “Virgin Islands Carnival,” and others — including the Virgin Islands government — are prohibited by federal law from using closely related or “confusingly similar” trademarks, according to the lawsuit.
The government used the trademarks to promote the 2020 Carnival, which was cancelled due to COVID-19, and the committee has asked the Tourism Department “to cease infringing on a number of occasions. To date, the Government has turned a deaf ear on all of the Carnival Committee’s requests,” according to the lawsuit.
A month ago, the Carnival Committee announced a series of four “mini-events,” but according to the lawsuit, attempts to use government spaces were blocked because of COVID-19 concerns.
Now, the Tourism Department has announced a series of Carnival events, and is engaging in unfair competition, according to the lawsuit.
The committee requested a temporary restraining order only if a hearing could not be scheduled by Friday, and Molloy scheduled the hearing for Thursday morning.
“Here, VICC ostensibly seeks to enjoin defendants from using VICC’s intellectual property in connection with Carnival-related cultural events,” Molloy wrote. “These events, however, are scheduled to commence on April 27, 2022. Thus, the Court finds that no ‘immediate and irreparable injury, loss, or damage will result to the movant before the adverse party can be heard in opposition.’”