The V.I. Carnival Committee intends to appeal a judge’s recent ruling in their trademark dispute with Tourism Department officials.

“In the words of John Paul Jones and FDR, we have only just begun to fight,” Carnival Committee Chairman Edgar Baker Phillips said in a statement. “This is an important issue of federally protection property rights that affect not only the Carnival Committee, but other local businesses and the big companies like Facebook, Apple, and Amazon. We will appeal and trust the judgement of the Third Circuit Court of Appeals and the US Supreme Court.”

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.