The V.I. Carnival Committee intends to appeal a judge’s recent ruling in their trademark dispute with Tourism Department officials.
“In the words of John Paul Jones and FDR, we have only just begun to fight,” Carnival Committee Chairman Edgar Baker Phillips said in a statement. “This is an important issue of federally protection property rights that affect not only the Carnival Committee, but other local businesses and the big companies like Facebook, Apple, and Amazon. We will appeal and trust the judgement of the Third Circuit Court of Appeals and the US Supreme Court.”
The committee registered the trademarks “St. Thomas Carnival” and “Virgin Islands Carnival” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office in 2007. While the group had traditionally organized the event, the Legislature passed Act 8153 in 2019, which established the Division of Festivals under the Tourism Department and tasked the division with promoting and executing the Carnival and Festivals on all three islands. The act added three at least four paid positions to Tourism, when over the years much of the activities were carried out on a volunteer basis by members of the Carnival Committee.
The Carnival Committee filed a lawsuit on March 28 in which the group’s attorney, Terri Griffiths, argued that other entities are prohibited by federal law from using closely related or “confusingly similar” trademarks.
But the government has always provided the funding necessary to run Carnival, and Assistant V.I. Attorney General Venetia Velasquez argued that the committee has no authority to stop the Tourism Department from organizing and running Carnival events on St. Thomas — or to use those words to describe the activity.
Carnival “is a generic term, and St. Thomas is where we are standing today,” so barring the government from using the those terms while putting on Carnival events “would be so absurd and such a denial of the public’s interest,” Velasquez said at a hearing in April.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Robert Molloy agreed with the government, and found that the phrases “are generic, and therefore neither valid nor legally protectable,” according to an opinion filed Aug. 8.
Generic marks are not protected by the Lanham Act, and Molloy found that the committee’s trademarks “are not incontestable” under the law. He denied the Committee’s motion for a preliminary injunction, which sought to bar Tourism officials from using the terms.
Phillips said his group intents to appeal Molloy’s order, and he believes the court has not considered all of the motions and arguments presented by the Committee, including a 20-page motion for sanctions against the government filed by Griffiths, and notice that they served the complaint on Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. in April.
