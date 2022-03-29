The V.I. Carnival Committee Inc. has filed a lawsuit against the Tourism Department, claiming that the Division of Festivals is infringing on the committee’s copyright and illegally taking over St. Thomas Carnival.
Attorney Terri Griffiths filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court on Monday, and four Carnival Committee members signed on to the claim — Chair Edgar Baker Phillips, Vice-Chair Steve Hunt, Recorder Linda Serrano, and Treasurer Diana Matthew.
The complaint names several defendants, including the V.I. Tourism Department and Commissioner Joseph Boschulte, Division of Festivals Director Ian Turnbull, and Division of Festivals Assistant Director Halvor Hart, who is a former executive director of the V.I. Carnival Committee.
The Attorney General’s Office has not yet filed a response to the claim.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. and Assistant Tourism Commissioner Alani Henneman Todman did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily News on Monday.
The lawsuit recounts the contentious relationship between the Carnival Committee and the government, which had traditionally provided $200,000 to $500,000 to the committee for Carnival arrangements. The committee also generates additional revenue from sponsorships, vendors, and ticketing for events during Carnival celebrations.
Since 1976, the government has also allowed the committee to use Lionel Roberts Stadium, Fort Christian parking lot and Emancipation Garden for Carnival activities without charge.
“However, by virtue of the tireless work of the St. Thomas Carnival Committee members and volunteers, Carnival has become a lucrative development for the people and the businesses in the U.S. Virgin Islands and, in turn, the V.I. Government. As a result of the V.I. Carnival, there was an influx of millions of dollars into the V.I. Economy,” according to the lawsuit.
The committee has federally registered trademarks for “St. Thomas Carnival” and “Virgin Islands Carnival,” and others — including the Virgin Islands government — are prohibited by federal law from using closely related or “confusingly similar” trademarks, according to the lawsuit.
The government used the trademarks to promote the 2020 Carnival, which was cancelled due to COVID-19, and the committee has asked the Tourism Department “to cease infringing on a number of occasions. To date, the Government has turned a deaf ear on all of the Carnival Committee’s requests,” according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit includes exhibits showing advertisements for “Carnival Virgin Islands” and “Carnival St. Thomas,” and claims the Tourism Department “has embarked on a campaign to aggressively solicit the Carnival Committee’s vendors and sponsors who have been known to have an existing relationship with the Carnival Committee for decades.”
A month ago, the Carnival Committee announced a series of four “mini-events,” but according to the lawsuit, attempts to use government spaces were blocked because of COVID-19 concerns.
Now, the Tourism Department has announced a series of Carnival events, and is engaging in unfair competition, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit is seeking a court order blocking the government from using the committee’s trademarks, and other damages.