Virgin Islanders living at home and away converged on St. Thomas Monday night for the grand opening of the 71st Carnival Village, named “Pupa Kelly’s Musical Arena” in honor of Kelly Charleswell Sr., better known as “Pupa Kelly.”

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. cut the ceremonial madras ribbon to formally open the village, alongside pageant winners, Senate President Novelle Francis Jr., and other members of the 35th Legislature.

