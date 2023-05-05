The Division of Festivals on Thursday announced the winners of various categories of the 2023 Carnival. Some of the winners, such as Carnival royalty, had already been made public. The full list of winners: Children’s Parade winners: •Majorettes: STT Majorettes •1-50 Participants: Sun Children •100-plus Participants: V.I. Education Department’s Things Bright, Beautiful & Balanced •Steel Pan: Rising Stars •Traditional: Eccentric Mocko Jumbies Adults’ Parade winners: • St. Thomas Carnival Road March Song: Karnage “Shake Up” • 1-50 Participants: Sparkle Carnival Troupe •51-99 Participants: Fete-Ah-Holic Carnival Troupe •100-plus Participants: Infernos Carnival Troupe • Steel Pan: Rising Stars • Traditional: Shaka Zulu • Princess: Na’Riyah Penn • Prince: Kriston Ward • St. Thomas Jr. Miss: Jahniya Williams • Ambassadorial Carnival Queen: La’Monee Morris • Toddler’s Derby Best Dress Doll: Malaya Freeman • Calypso Monarch: Richie Buntin
