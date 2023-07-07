DSG15420.jpeg

Velma Donovan-Chung, left and her granddaughters, K’Meeya and Khelani Chung, preparing dumb bread, coconut bread and tarts for patrons.

 Photo by DEAN GREENAWAY

TORTOLA — Carrot Bay organizers, in an initiative to preserve British Virgin Islands culture, launched its first “Cultural Thursdays,” in what will be a featured event on the first and third Thursday of each month.

Local craft was among the 20 vendors who were spread out along the roadside leading to and from Cane Garden Bay, some positioned less than 60 feet from the sea. There was an abundance of mangoes, sugarcane, soursop, papayas, bananas and other ground provisions. A variety of food vendors served up pea soup, fried and boiled fish with ground provision and an assortment of pates and tarts.