TORTOLA — Carrot Bay organizers, in an initiative to preserve British Virgin Islands culture, launched its first “Cultural Thursdays,” in what will be a featured event on the first and third Thursday of each month.
Local craft was among the 20 vendors who were spread out along the roadside leading to and from Cane Garden Bay, some positioned less than 60 feet from the sea. There was an abundance of mangoes, sugarcane, soursop, papayas, bananas and other ground provisions. A variety of food vendors served up pea soup, fried and boiled fish with ground provision and an assortment of pates and tarts.
“The idea really came about on the campaign trail. I saw that Carrot Bay was already established for culture and I started speaking to people about having this cultural day in Carrot Bay,” said Karl Dawson, First District Representative and Junior Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries. “From the start, we said Thursdays would be best because Carrot Bay is a big Seventh-day Adventist village. Fridays and Saturdays wouldn’t work and Thursday would work better and a lot of people start getting in the weekend mode from Thursday anyway.”
Dawson told The Daily News that after suggesting the idea, lots of people liked it and he felt confident on the campaign trail to say that within four months of being elected, the initiative would move forward once the people were on board. His confidence was built on the reputation that Carrot Bay already has for culture.
“A meeting was called, a committee as elected to lead the effort and I’m supporting it from my office, but I have no involvement on the executive,” he noted. “It’s a community effort.”
Cultural Thursday’s Committee President Monica Howson said the initiative is important.
“We’re losing who we are and have to find a way to let the world know, especially our BVI community, that the BVI culture is alive, well and kicking and not just celebrating the culture when we have festivals or other special things. Culture is every day,” she said. “We need to celebrate it every day, but we’re losing it. There are lots of young people who don’t know anything when it comes to our culture, because it’s so mixed up with other people’s culture, it’s just embedded in who we are.”
Howson said by having the event on the first and third Thursday in each month, it should help to boost and bring back the cultural heritage and Carrot Bay is best placed to do that, since it’s the only village on Tortola not affected by reclaim land for development.
“This shouldn’t just involve the First District people, but let other districts know too that they can keep the culture alive,” she said.
It didn’t take long Thursday for patrons to buy up his catch, just minutes after fisherman Albert Stoutt set up his haul of hard nose fish on the roadside.
“This has just begun,” he said of the event. “I think it will be great. This is a really good idea.”
Anchored across the 40-foot bridge from Stoutt was Juliette “Ju Ju” Brathwaite, who sold a variety of local drinks including guava berry, cucumber and soursop. She also had fried lobster, saltfish, shellfish and beef pates along with fired fish and johnny cakes. Her dessert assortment of popsicles included guava berry, guava and soursop.
“I think the idea is very good. Very good for the young people to see the culture of the British Virgin Islands,” she said. “At least in the First District, we have a rich culture. I crochet also, I do everything.”
Chantel Davis came from East End and said the cultural element brought her to the event. “I know there are a lot of elderly people here and I love elderly people, so I came to support,” she said. “I think this is a great idea but I think they need to incorporate all the farmers.”