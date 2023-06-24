It is with great sadness that the family of Cassandra Y. Henley announces her passing.
Cassandra, also affectionately called “Sandy,” departed this earth on May 28, 2023, after a battle with cancer.
Cassandra is a native of Wilson, N.C., but considered the Virgin Islands home for the last 23-plus years. In addition to family in DCA and North Carolina, Sandy leaves her husband, Gilbert Henley, to mourn her passing.
Details about a memorial service will be forthcoming.