The V.I. Elections System held the casting of lots for candidates in the Aug. 6 primary election, and issued the official list of vetted and approved candidates Tuesday night.
The 2020 casting of lots was held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year, candidates met in person at the Elections System offices on St. Croix and St. Thomas.
The casting of lots involves the random selection of numbers that determine where a candidate’s name appears on the ballot. The lower the number, the higher a candidate’s name will appear on the ballot, generally making it more noticeable.
Candidates traditionally hope for a coveted low number, and Tuesday’s process went smoothly, with no controversy over the results.
Candidates waited in the hallway outside the main office until their race was called, and pulled numbers in groups before leaving the room to enable social distancing. Elections officials allowed media to observe the candidates’ selections, and proxies with notarized letters pulled numbers on behalf of candidates, but spectators and supporters were not allowed inside.
Candidates who were not present and did not send proxies had their numbers chosen by Elections staff.
The candidates for public offices in the Aug. 6 primary election are as follows:
St. Croix ballot positions
Governor and Lt. Governor
Kent Bernier Sr. and Oakland Benta — 1
Albert Bryan Jr. and Tregenza Roach — 2
Senator At-Large
Angel Bolques Jr. — 1
Steven D. Payne Sr. — 2
Senate — St. Thomas District
Ke’Shawn K. J. Louis — 3
Joel S. Browne Connors — 4
Milton E. Potter — 5
Teofilo Ciprian — 6
Lawrence Boschulte — 7
Marvin A. Blyden — 8
Shenelle Fina Francis — 9
Ray Fonseca — 10
Donna Frett-Gregory — 11
Carla J. Joseph — 12
Board of Education
Judy M. Gomez — 1
Dr. Leonard Richardson — 2
Arah C. Lockhart — 3
Board of Elections
Atanya Springette — 1
Delekah D. Callwood — 2
St. Croix ballot positions
Senate — St. Croix District
Troy C. Williams — 3
Genevieve Whitaker — 4
Diane T. Capehart — 5
Novelle E. Francis Jr. — 6
Nemmy Williams Jackson — 7
Kenneth Gittens — 8
Marise C. James — 9
Hubert Lorenzo Frederick — 10
Javan E. James — 11
Board of Education
Winona A. Hendricks — 1
Terrence T. Joseph — 2
Denis Lynch II — 3
Board of Elections
Raymond J. Williams — 1
Franz Buffy Christian — 2
Kareem T. Francis — 3
Florine Audain Hassell — 4