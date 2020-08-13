Roughly 4,000 boxes of fresh food will be distributed today on St. Thomas as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
The boxes, which contain fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as dairy and meat products, will be distributed starting at 7 a.m. at Lionel Roberts Stadium.
Catholic Charities has teamed up with the local Methodist Training and Outreach Center.
Catholic Charities Executice Director Andrea Shillingford, said she was “very excited” about the “timely” distribution, considering the current struggles facing residents.
“This is a COVID-19 relief effort,” she said. “We’ve been trying our best to help people in need during this pandemic and we hope this [food distribution] is something that will continue.”
As part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is exercising authority under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to purchase and distribute the food products to those in need.
Shillingford said the food is from farms on Puerto Rico as there are no large-scale farms in the Virgin Islands.
Those wishing to get food must be prepared to present a photo ID and complete a short intake form prior to receiving a food box.
All participants must wear a mask and observe social distancing.
For more information, call Catholic Charities at 340-777-8518 or the Methodist Training and Outreach Center at 340-714-7782.