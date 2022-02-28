ST. THOMAS — Human Services Commissioner Kimberly Causey-Gomez is blaming a backlog of cases in its Division of Children and Family Services on a staffing shortage.
“With the exception of the St. Croix District Foster Care and Adoptions Unit, every other unit within DCFS has critical vacancies. Staff in these units are managing an excessive number of cases,” Causey-Gomez said.
Her comments came during a meeting of the Youth, Sports, Parks and Recreation Committee hearing on Friday, where she told senators that the division has a caseload of more than 300 children and families to deal with.
According to Causey-Gomez, the division is divided into two components — Protective Unit and the Foster Care and Adoptions Unit.
There are 115 children and family cases monitored by the Protective Unit in the St. Croix District, and 107 cases in the St. Thomas-St. John District. The Foster Care and Adoptions Unit is currently responsible for 32 cases on St. Croix, and 57 cases in the St. Thomas-St. John District, she said.
Causey-Gomez added that the Protective Unit in the St. Thomas-St. John District operates with a district manager and one family services specialist. The Foster Care and Adoptions Office in that district operates with one social worker and one family services specialist, and is in need of a district manager.
In the St. Croix District, the Protective Unit is staffed with one family services specialist and three caseworkers, but also lacks a district manager. While the Foster Care and Adoptions Office on that islands has a district manager, it has only two family services specialists.
Child abuse policies
Committee member, Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger, questioned officials as to how reports on abuse are managed with such heavy caseloads.
“One of the things with Human Services is recently we saw the case of a young man that passed away, Aaron — and his mother getting 18 years,” Heyliger said of 4-year-old Aaron Benjamin Jr., who suffered horrific abuse at the hands of his mother, Delicia Daniel’s then 22-year-old boyfriend Kyle Christopher. The toddler was eventually killed, and the death ruled the result of blunt head trauma. Police have said Christopher admitted to beating the child for “stealing juice” from his 6-year-old sister, and that he fell after being slapped, and was unresponsive.
The toddler died in October 2019, some seven months after his father, Aaron Benjamin Sr. told police that he repeatedly alerted Human Services officials about the suspected abuse of both his children, Aaron Jr. and older sister, to no avail.
Daniel was sentenced on Feb. 17 to 18 years for her role in her son’s death. A judge found that while she may not have struck the fatal blow herself she “sat back and you looked at this abuse going on.”
The boyfriend, Christopher, is scheduled to go on trial April 11.
“Some of the things that circulated have to do with policies and procedures within Human Services as it related to reporting, and you know, how the process is and how potentially things are falling through the cracks,” Heyliger said before pressing officials on “what policies you have in place to make sure certain things are getting done when people repeatedly come in and ask for assistance?”
She said such policies are crucial in order that “the things we saw happen with this [the toddler] does not happen again.”
Carla Benjamin, Human Services assistant commissioner, who is not related to the toddler, said in response that she isn’t at liberty to “speak about specific cases,” but the department’s Office of Intake and Emergency Services is the office that receives, assesses and responds to reports of child abuse and neglect.
“They respond to the reports that come in, whether it’s one report or the reports are made repeatedly,” Benjamin said. But if repeated reports are made “the staff must complete a risk and safety assessment.”
Following the toddler’s death, Causey-Gomez said she would conduct an internal investigation, but has yet to release details.
She has used the criminal investigation into Christopher and Daniel to avoid releasing information from the promised probe — if it happened at all.
Though Benjamin said Human Services believes the response policies and procedures are sufficient, “if it comes to our attention policies and procedures have not been followed, in terms of a response, we immediately try to rectify the situation by responding.”
“The department has responded to failures to follow policies and procedures with everything from verbal reprimand to suspensions to terminations,” she said.
In addition to Heyliger, Sens. Samuel Carrión, Steven Payne Sr., Dwayne DeGraff, Franklin Johnson, and Carla Joseph were present for the hearing. Sen. Javan James Sr. was absent. Additional non-committee members were also present.
The committee also received testimony from V.I. Labor Commissioner Gary Molloy on youth-related initiatives, apprenticeship programs, and employment opportunities.