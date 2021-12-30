The Coral Bay Community Council is launching two significant projects that will help reduce future landslides and road undercutting due to channeled storm water drainage, and will make resilient repairs to a portion of Ironwood Road that was damaged during the 2017 hurricane season.
CBCC is requesting contract proposals from engineering firms for the two federally funded projects. The first is a hydrologic and hydraulic study of Coral Bay storm water drainage, funded through the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, to develop feasible and cost-effective solutions to stormwater flooding projects. The second is the FEMA-funded engineering design for culvert and drainage repair on Ironwood Road. For complete RFP information for these two projects, visit www.coralbaycommunitycouncil.org/rfp.
The results from the study will be utilized by CBCC, V.I. Department of Public Works, V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources, and other local agencies and private landowners. The study’s results will help guide specific steps to mitigate flooding into planning and engineering designs for future storm water management, generally as part of access roadway repairs and improvements like the planned rebuild of Route 10 and repairs to Route 107 and 108. DWP, CBCC, and others plan to complete FEMA HMGP and Public Assistance projects to resolve some of the many water flow hazards within the Coral Bay watershed and across St. John.
“CBCC submitted more than 20 different locations in Coral Bay with stormwater-related hurricane damages for consideration for funding under FEMA’s HMGP in 2018 and 2019,” said CBCC President Sharon Coldren. “All but the Ironwood Road application in Upper Carolina were rejected as not meeting requirements. Ironwood Road met requirements because it had 60-plus home impacted, and because the homeowners association kept detailed written records of the circumstances and costs of past road repairs after storms. If you’ve wondered about the value of a homeowners/landowners association like the voluntary Upper Carolina Landowners Association started by Sylvia Weaver in 1985, it is being proven now. FEMA is very strict on documentation.”
The projects are part of CBCC’s efforts to improve roadways with better storm water management that works with natural drainage guts. Storm water runoff, exposed trash, and failing wastewater treatment systems are the main sources of pollution in the Coral Bay watershed. These issues can be overcome with the efforts of property owners, residents, business owners, and the government. The hydrologic and hydraulic study falls into phase three of CBCC’s larger five-year watershed management plan.
CBCC has worked with the community for more than 15 years to improve stormwater management thoughtfully and cost-effectively, though the organization has never had the resources to complete a hydrologic and hydraulic-based analysis until now. CBCC is a local nonprofit organization funded through donations from 400 members and various grants. For more information, contact Coldren at sharon@coralbaycommunitycouncil.org or Dr. Shiloh Moates at shiloh@coralbaycommunitycouncil.org.