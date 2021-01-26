ST. THOMAS — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent has been arrested after being involved in a seven-vehicle crash on Veteran’s Drive.
Kirwin Brendon Hodge, 32, of Contant, was arrested Jan. 9 and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and negligent driving. He was released after posting $1,000 cash and appeared in court Monday for his advice-of-rights hearing.
The crash occurred at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 9 on Veteran’s Drive near the Frenchtown Post Office.
Hodge was driving a 2016 black Jeep Grand Cherokee westbound when he rear-ended another vehicle and then veered into the right lane colliding with a second vehicle, according to police. Hodge then hit a black sedan, which collided with a motorcycle and ejected the rider, whose “body collided with the 20-foot container attached to the trailer” of another vehicle.
Hodge told investigators he’d been drinking and “on a day sail, but I did not cause the accident. I was not speeding,” according to the affidavit. He failed standard field sobriety tests.
Hodge still has his license and has been driving without incident since the crash, his attorney Andrew Capdeville said.
The arresting officer said Hodge’s driver’s license was left in his vehicle, and “that’s why he has his driver’s license at this moment.”
Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell said Hodge may remain free on $1,000 bail, but he may only drive to and from work, and is not allowed to drive on weekends while he is awaiting trial.