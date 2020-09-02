Federal agents in San Juan have seized $27 million in cash found in boxes bound for St. Thomas.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) was conducting a joint investigation with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico on Saturday, when the currency was discovered.
“Legal currency can be transported if properly declared under U.S. law,” according to a statement from Gregory Alvarez, director of Field Operations in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. “Transnational Criminal Organizations seek to conceal proceeds and move it as part of their criminal activities.”
“We remain committed to working with other federal and local law enforcement partners to detect and deter smuggling attempts throughout the Caribbean.”
The cash was discovered during outbound inspections of cargo on board the vessel MV Norma H II, when a CBP K-9 alerted on pallets containing home moving boxes destined for St. Thomas that were not on the ship’s manifest, according to the news release.
Customs officers opened one of the boxes and discovered U.S. currency wrapped in vacuum-sealed packages. Further inspection of the pallets revealed a total of 34 cargo boxes containing undeclared currency.
The money was seized by Customs and Border Protection under failure to declare and bulk cash smuggling laws, according to the news release.
Officials declined to provide additional details Tuesday and said an investigation is ongoing.
The Norma H, operated by Stevenson Formel Freight Services, makes weekly trips between St. Thomas, St. Croix, Tortola and San Juan, according to the company’s website.
President Donald Trump’s “Drug Czar” Jim Carroll, who serves as the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy director, visited St. Thomas last week to meet with a task force of local and federal law enforcement.
Carroll said it’s well known that “this is a central hub of bringing drugs through this area, so we’ve released for the first time in years, a Caribbean strategy that talks about everything we need to do here,” which was published in June.
The task force is also looking at how guns enter the territory as a result of trafficking, “as well as the money laundering that takes place here,” Carroll said. “It’s critical for our office to be able to understand that so we can come back and bring federal resources here.”