The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is anchoring cruise ships for potentially another 100 days — meaning the Virgin Islands, which depends on cruise ship tourism for a giant chunk of its economy, may not see any ships until at least mid-July.
According to a CDC statement, the extension of its “No Sail Order,” first issued on March 14, is an effort to prolong mitigation efforts of the COVID-19 virus — a virus, which, for weeks, found fertile ground aboard large, tightly-contained cruise ships, which, in turn, became floating hazards for seaports.
In recent weeks, at least 10 cruise ships reported crew or passengers that tested positive or experienced respiratory symptoms or influenza-like illness.
Currently, there are about 100 cruise ships remaining at sea off the East Coast, West Coast and Gulf Coast, with nearly 80,000 crew onboard.
Additionally, the CDC is aware of 20 cruise ships at port or anchorage in the United States with known or suspected COVID-19 infection among the crew who remain onboard.
“We are working with the cruise line industry to address the health and safety of crew at sea as well as communities surrounding U.S. cruise ship points of entry,” CDC Director Robert Redfield said in the statement.
“The measures we are taking today to stop the spread of COVID-19 are necessary to protect Americans, and we will continue to provide critical public health guidance to the industry to limit the impacts of COVID-19 on its workforce throughout the remainder of this pandemic.”
The “No Sail Order” will be lifted when one of the following scenarios occurs: COVID-19 is no longer considered a federal public health emergency; the CDC director rescinds or modifies the order based on specific public health or other considerations; after 100 days, which will be roughly mid-July.
The order also requires cruise ship companies to develop a “comprehensive, detailed operational plan” approved by the CDC and the Coast Guard to address the COVID-19 pandemic through maritime focused solutions, including a response plan with limited reliance on state, local and federal government support.
The loss of cruise ship business is expected to have a substantial impact on the overall tourism sector, which, on average, comprises 30% of the territory’s economy.
Every time ships dock in St. Thomas, for example, the V.I. government receives millions of dollars in various taxes, such as a passenger head tax, landing fees, wharf fees, tonnage fees and water usage fees.
In 2019, cruise tourism expenditures in the Virgin Islands totaled $184.7 million, with the territory holding the highest expenditure per passenger rate in the region at $165.42 million, according to the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association.
Since fiscal year 2020 was projected to bring in 1.1 million cruise ship passengers, a suspended cruise ship industry could leave the territory nearly $200 million in the hole.
That includes the V.I. Port Authority, which receives roughly $15-20 million annually from cruise ship revenues, as well as ancillary businesses that depend on tourists coming through their doors.
For more information about COVID-19 and cruise ships, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/cruise-ship/what-cdc-is-doing.html.
To view the “No Sail Order,” visit https://www.cdc.gov/quarantine/cruise/index.html.
