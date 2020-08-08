The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new warning against nonessential travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands amid an ongoing spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the territory.
The CDC issued the “Level 3” warning online Thursday that recommends travelers avoid nonessential trips into the territory after the number of active cases being tracked by the V.I. Health Department rose from 60 on July 31 to 115 as of Thursday.
“Travelers at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should consider postponing all travel, including essential travel, to the U.S. Virgin Islands,” according to the warning. “Some examples of essential travel may include traveling for humanitarian aid work, medical reasons, or family emergencies.”
Government House issued a statement Friday evening saying that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has not announced any changes to the current restrictions on travel and public gatherings.
“The governor, along with members of the administration’s COVID-19 Task Force on Thursday, met with Tourism industry stakeholders and signaled possible future actions. However, that meeting and those conversations were intended to serve as a courtesy, and the actions mentioned during that meeting are contingent on the data received over the coming days,” according to the statement. “Governor Bryan and the territory’s COVID-19 Task Force continues to closely monitor data compiled daily to inform its decision-making process and determine the next steps.”
Bryan will hold the next public briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at 1 p.m. Monday.
For now, the territory remains in the “Open Doors” phase and continues to welcome tourists. Bars remain closed, restaurants are still mandated to use only disposable tableware, liquor sales are prohibited between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., and beaches close at 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays, per Bryan’s latest executive order.
But the restrictions have done little to slow the spread of the disease in recent weeks, and the CDC is advising travelers that “COVID-19 risk in the U.S. Virgin Islands is high,” according to the warning.
“If you get sick in the U.S. Virgin Islands and need medical care, resources may be limited.”